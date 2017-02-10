If passed Bill M103 will bring Islamic blasphemy laws to Canada

The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau will be holding a vote on February 16, 2017 on Bill M103, that if passed, will enact Islamic Blasphemy Laws in Canada creating a defacto Sharia compliant state on the Northern border of the United States. I know that it sounds like something out of a Thriller novel but unbelievably it is real life and Canada is really facing the possibility.

In order to push this vote forward, Trudeau has diabolically employed psychological warfare tactics created by the Muslim Brotherhood, and has smeared the entire Canadian population with the lie that they are Islamophobic.

Not only is this false, but it is cruel and unusual emotional and mental abuse that could very well be a human rights issue in itself.

To give the motion further gravitas, Trudeau has deployed a Muslim woman Member of Parliament from Ontario, Iqra Khalid, to put the Islamic Blasphemy/Islamophobia Law forward.

…With this parliamentary motion, the Prime Minister and his minion, Khalid, hope to wipe this imaginary phobia out by silencing Canadians who have common sense and are concerned about Jihad, both violent and cultural as well as Sharia Law usurping Canadian Laws.

If Canadians are not able to speak out about the issues resulting from Islamic Law and jihad they will be put in grave danger…

President Donald Trump has the Islamic Global Jihad in his crosshairs and for good reason. We can all see what the unhindered importation of Islam into Europe is doing. Trump seeks to protect his citizens from this and preserve western civilization as a whole.

In his arrogance, Trudeau announced he would welcome all “refugees” who are included in President Trump’s travel pause from seven failed nation states, as the US vetting process goes under some changes. Trudeau’s thwarting of Trump’s plan bodes ill for their upcoming meeting & this creation of Canada into an Islamic State won’t help either.

Coincidentally, the day after Trudeau announced his desire to welcome the supposed rejected “refugees”entering the US, a tragic shooting took place at a Mosque in Quebec where 6 Muslims were killed by a young Canadian man. At first it was reported that there were two suspects, a Muslim and a Canadian. The worshippers heard one of them scream, Allah Akbar. The Muslim suspect was held for 15 hours and then released as only a witness.

The story was then framed around the one young Canadian man who was built up to be an “Islamophobic” white supremacist, Trump supporter with flimsy “evidence” for this taken from his Facebook page…It isn’t clear if we’ll ever get the full and true story on this.

Not surprisingly, this incident has been used by the Prime Minister and the propaganda media arm of his party, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, to fuel the hysteria that all Canadians are Islamophobic and therefore a Law banning Islamophobia is absolutely necessary.

-PamelaGeller.com