Once peaceful Scandinavian countries now Rape and Anti-semitism capitals of the world

The recipe for anti-Semitism and a massive jump in the rape statistics is pretty simple and we all know what it is. To say it out loud, the cause and the effect, however, would result in being accused of hateful speech. We all know where the anti-Semitism comes from as it is a key part of the ideology that promotes it that now thrives in Sweden. We all know which immigrants’ violent and misogynistic behaviour has turned Sweden into a place where Swedish women are afraid to walk the street alone yet we are not allowed to say it.
Despite the political correctness that gags the Swedes and prevents them from discussing the source of the anti-Semitism and violence Sweden inexplicably allows anti-Semitism. Dagens Nyheter a major Swedish newspaper, published a violently anti-Semitic op-ed entitled, “It is allowed to hate the Jews”.
…in which the historian Jan Samuelson said that until Israel ceases to “occupy” the territories, hatred for the Jewish State will be justified. He totally disregards, however, that the Jordanians illegally seized the territories in the aggression they initiated against Israel in the War of 1948; in 1967, Israel, in fact liberated its own land from illegal Jordanian occupation.
It is not just Sweden that allows this hatred to fester Norway does too.
Despite the fact that Jews in Norway are only 0.003 percent of the total population, Oslo is now world’s capital of European anti-Semitism…Norwegian newspapers are full of classic anti-Semitic tropes…
…A festival in Oslo also rejected a documentary, “The Other Dreamers,” about the lives of disabled children, simply because it was Israeli. “We support the academic and cultural boycott of Israel,” wrote Ketil Magnussen, the founder of the festival.
In Scandinavia, hate for Israel has become a real obsession and is driven by the common partnership that is seen worldwide of Liberals and Islamists working together.
On January 12, the Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten published an article about Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and his senior adviser: “The Jew Kushner reportedly pushed for David M. Friedman as the new ambassador to Israel”, Aftenposten wrote. The newspaper had later to apologize for calling Kushner “the Jew”.
A few weeks earlier, the city council of Trondheim, Norway’s third-largest city, passed a motion calling on its residents to boycott Israeli goods — a city aspiring to be “Israel-free”. Then it was the turn of another Norwegian city, Tromso, population 72,000, whose city council approved a similar motion. More than 40% of Norwegians are already boycotting Israeli products or are in favor of doing so, according to a poll.
What the hell is happening in Scandinavia, whose countries, Norway and Sweden, are bastions of political correctness, champions of multiculturalism and, according to the Global Peace Index, the most “peaceful” countries in the world? “The most successful society the world has ever known”, however, as The Guardian labelled Sweden, has a dark side: Israel-slandering and anti-Semitism.
…Sweden and Norway are manipulating public opinion in the way immortalized by George Orwell in his novel “1984” as the “Two Minutes Hate”. These countries have seen the creation of a public opinion according to which Israel is a merciless enemy of humanity that ought to be dismantled forthwith.
…A year ago, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, an updated map of Israel’s friends and enemies. Only five countries are openly at war with the Jewish State: Iran, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and North Korea. Then there are the friendly countries, including many non-Muslim African countries that once had no diplomatic relations with Jerusalem. But the map also included a European country that for the first time moved into the “non-friends” camp: Sweden.
Norway is not far behind Sweden in its hostility toward Israel. Pia Maria Roll labelled Israel a state “based on ethnic cleansing, racism, occupation and apartheid”
Norway is the European country most engaged in the campaigns against Israel. All Norwegian universities refused to host Alan Dershowitz for a speaking tour about the Middle East. A proposal for an official academic boycott against Israel was promoted by Norway’s University of Trondheim. If approved, the boycott would have been the first of its kind in a European university since the Nazi boycott of Jewish professors.
The Norwegian Ministry of Finance has excluded Israeli companies… from its Global Pension Fund… The Norwegian trade union EL & IT… has boycotted the Histadrut, Israel’s national labor union.
…Evelyne Zeira, who works at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem, asked a Norwegian researcher, Ingrid Harbitz, to send her material to develop treatments for Palestinian victims of thalessemia, a blood disease. Harbitz’s answer was: “Due to the current situation in the Middle East, I will not deliver material to Israeli universities”. To her, Israeli Jews and even Palestinians do not deserve Norwegian blood!
During Israel’s war against Hezbollah in 2006, the daily Aftenposten published an article by Jostein Gaarder, Norway’s most famous writer and a “thirdworldist”, in which he imagined the destruction of Israel. Gaarder, whose novel “Sophie’s World” has been translated into 53 languages and has sold millions of copies, justified the expulsion of Israeli Jews from their land. “We no longer recognize the State of Israel,” Gaarder wrote, as if he were an Iranian imam.
The same hostility towards Israel exists in Sweden.
A few days ago, the Swedish Parliament discussed a deal between Volvo, the country’s most important car maker, and the Israeli bus companies. Volvo provides, in fact, some buses which keep the Israelis alive in Judea and Samaria. Jewish schoolchildren in these areas have to use armored buses to avoid being shot and murdered by Palestinian terrorists. But according to the chairman of Sweden’s parliamentary committee on foreign affairs, Kenneth G. Forslund, their right to life, granted by Volvo’s buses, is “a violation of international law”. Swedish dockworkers sponsored a week-long boycott of Israeli ships and goods. The old good days when Swedish ships saved the Jews from Nazis are gone.
Sweden’s former Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Mehmet Kaplan, a Muslim of Turkish origin, took part in the pro-Hamas assault against Israel by the “Freedom Flotilla” in 2010. He compared Israel to Nazism and called for the “liberation of Jerusalem”. The education minister, Gustav Fridolin, has been arrested for protesting in front of the anti-terrorism fence built by Israel in Judea and Samaria to protect the lives of their citizens on the coastal plain, massacred by suicide bombers.
Recently, Swedish public television broadcast “The Occupation of the American Mind“, a conspiracy film about the “Israeli Lobby” supposedly controlling in the United States. During the Second Intifada, in a Stockholm Museum, a photograph was reprinted of a smiling Palestinian suicide bomber, who had killed dozens of Israelis at a restaurant in Haifa. In the photograph, he was on a white boat in a bathtub full of blood-red liquid. Aftonbladet, Sweden’s largest daily newspaper, then ran an article by Donald Bostrom where, without any evidence, he charged the Israeli army of harvesting the organs of Palestinians.
…After Trump’s election, the daily Dagens Nyheter ran an anti-Semitic cartoon, in which the Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President-elect were being carried by an Orthodox Jew, a Ku Klux Klan member and a gun-carrying man branded with the Israeli flag. The Nazi daily Der Stürmer could not have drawn it better.
…Meanwhile, the Trondheim synagogue has become one of the best protected buildings in Norway, and Jews live under siege in the Swedish city of Malmö. Vidkun Quisling, the Nazi collaborationist, would have been proud of his heirs, even if now they are self-proclaimed “progressives”.
Even education has been affected in Norway as learning about Judaism has been taken off the Norwegian religious education curriculum and replaced with… go on have a guess…
