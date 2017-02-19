Once peaceful Scandinavian countries now Rape and Anti-semitism capitals of the world

The recipe for anti-Semitism and a massive jump in the rape statistics is pretty simple and we all know what it is. To say it out loud, the cause and the effect, however, would result in being accused of hateful speech. We all know where the anti-Semitism comes from as it is a key part of the ideology that promotes it that now thrives in Sweden. We all know which immigrants’ violent and misogynistic behaviour has turned Sweden into a place where Swedish women are afraid to walk the street alone yet we are not allowed to say it.

Despite the political correctness that gags the Swedes and prevents them from discussing the source of the anti-Semitism and violence Sweden inexplicably allows anti-Semitism. Dagens Nyheter a major Swedish newspaper, published a violently anti-Semitic op-ed entitled, “It is allowed to hate the Jews”.

…in which the historian Jan Samuelson said that until Israel ceases to “occupy” the territories, hatred for the Jewish State will be justified. He totally disregards, however, that the Jordanians illegally seized the territories in the aggression they initiated against Israel in the War of 1948; in 1967, Israel, in fact liberated its own land from illegal Jordanian occupation.

It is not just Sweden that allows this hatred to fester Norway does too.