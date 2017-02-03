Photo of the Day

If You Go Down to the Woods Tonight…

UFO Incident: Hoax or Not

“My God!” Allen yelled. “It’s a flying saucer!“

One of the best-known UFO abduction stories is that of Travis Walton. He claims that on Nov. 5, 1975, as he and six others were returning from a day’s work cutting logs in Arizona’s Sitgreaves National Forest, he was zapped by a beam of light from the UFO, and taken aboard the craft for five days. His story won $5,000 as the Best UFO Case for 1975 from the National Enquirer, has been the subject of several books, as well as the Hollywood movie Fire in the Sky (1993).

Close encounters of the FOURTH kind. That’s when a person claims to have been kidnapped by a UFO and its reportedly otherworldly occupants. Of course, there’s no tangible evidence that anyone has ever been taken aboard an extraterrestrial spacecraft. But there are those who claim they’ve been abducted, and their stories are chilling.

Travis Walton’s terrifying account is the stuff movies are made from, when the then 22-year-old logger says he was knocked unconscious, and woke up to find he was surrounded by ETs aboard their ship.

“It was a metallic, glowing disc, making some very strange sounds,” Walton said, “The closer I got to it, the more scared we all got and they were swearing at me to get away from there, and when I got up close, it suddenly got louder and started to move.

Some UFO stories have been exposed as hoaxes, and others can easily be explained as hoaxes. It is often difficult, though, to persuade most ufologists that a particular story is a hoax, because, as they want to believe the story, they fail to notice or deliberately ignore false assertions or logical contradictions in the story as it is presented to them. Sceptics, on the other hand, too often seem to take the view that the details don’t really matter, and that if the alleged witnesses had obvious motives for hoaxing then that must be the explanation. An excellent example of a UFO event where investigators failed to get to the heart of the matter because they were too busy pursuing their own agendas was the alleged abduction of Travis Walton. This incident posed a problem for the sceptics because, at the time of his disappearance there were six other men with him.

On November 5, 1975, a 22 year old logger by the name of Travis Walton was allegedly abducted by a UFO near Snowflake, Arizona. Witnessed by six companions, his experience is possibly the most unique and controversial alien abduction tale in the history of the phenomenon.

According to Walton, he and six other loggers were driving from their work site at Turkey Springs in Sitgreaves National Forest to their homes in Snowflake about forty-five miles away.

They were working on the Turkey Springs tree-thinning contract. Basically, thinning involves spacing and improving the thick stands of smaller trees to allow for their faster growth. That day, they were cutting a fuel-reduction strip up the crest of a ridge running south through the contract. Fuel reduction is the process of cutting the thinning slash into lengths and piling it up to be burned in the wet season.

Sunset had been fifteen minutes earlier, but we kept cutting in the waning light. I checked my watch again. It was six o’clock at last! Mike was still down the hill a little way, picking up and repiling. I yelled and took the liberty of giving the stop-work signal. The sound of the saws died; the final echoes absorbed into the deepening dusk. We loaded the chainsaws and gas and oil cans into the back of the ’65 International. After arranging the gas cans so they would not tip over and leak on the bumps, Mike slammed the tailgate tightly. The decrepit pickup groaned on its tired old suspension as everyone piled in. Bouncing over the water-bars in the road — humps of dirt that prevent the road from washing out in the rainy season — the truck kept bottoming out on its springs with a dull clunking sound. The fellows started cracking jokes about the pickup. Just then my eye was caught by a light coming through the trees on the right, a hundred yards ahead. I idly assumed that the glow was the sun going down in the west. Then it occurred to me that the sun had set half an hour ago. Curious, I thought it might be the light of some hunters camped there — headlights or maybe a fire. Some of the guys must have caught sight of it too, because the men on the right side of the truck had fallen silent. As we continued driving up the road toward the brightness, we passed in sight of it for an instant. We barely got a glimpse through gnarled branches before we rolled past the opening in the trees. “Son of a . . .” Allen started. “What the hell was that?” I asked. My eyes strained to make sense of the glimmering through the dense stand of trees blocking our vision. From my open window, I could see the yellowish brilliance washing across our path onto the road another forty yards ahead. Intrigued, I was impatient to get past the intervening pines. From the driver’s seat, Mike could not look up with the proper angle without leaning way over, “What do you guys see?” he demanded curiously. Dwayne answered, “I don’t know — but it looked like a crashed plane hanging in a tree!” Finally, our growing excitement spurred Mike into wringing out what little speed the pickup could still achieve on the incline. We rolled past the intervening evergreen thicket to where we could have an unobstructed view of the source of the strange radiance. Suddenly we were electrified by the most awesome, incredible sight we had seen in our entire lives. “Stop!” John cried out. “Stop the truck!” As the truck skidded to a dusty halt in the rocky road, I threw open the door for a clearer view of the dazzling sight. “My God!” Allen yelled. “It’s a flying saucer!” – Travis Walton

In 1975: “I’ve been working these woods for over ten years and this is the damnedest thing that ever happened to me!” And in 1995: “I’ve been working these woods for over thirty years and this is still the damnedest thing that ever happened to me!” – Michael Rogers “We couldn’t believe what was happening. The horror was unreal.” – Allen Dalis “I know what I saw—and it wasn’t anything from this earth!” – John Goulette “I saw a bluish light come from the machine and Travis went flying—like he’d touched a live wire!” – Kenneth Peterson “That ray was the brightest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life!” – Steve Pierce “The UFO was smooth and was giving off a yellowish-orange light.” – Dwayne Smith

Sometime after 6:00 P.M., both Walton and one of his companions, Allen Dalis, saw a saucer-shaped object hovering over a slash pile of cut timber in a clearing.

Walton jumped out of the truck (luckily, he was sitting next to the door) and ran towards the object, which was emitting a yellowish light. Suddenly, the object let loose a flash of brilliant blue-green light which reportedly “blew him [Walton] back ten feet” according to Walton’s friend and employer Mike Rogers, who was driving the truck at the time. In a panic, Rogers sped off leaving Walton at the mercy of whatever controlled the UFO.

Upon reaching Heber (a small town between the work site and Snowflake), Rogers contacted Undersheriff L.C. Ellison, who met them in the village. Rogers and the rest of his crew told Ellison their story; Ellison then called Navajo County Sheriff Marlin Gillespie. Gillespie, his deputy Kenneth Coplan, Ellison, Rogers, and two other crew members (the other three refused to go along) returned to the site and searched for several hours for Walton.

Approximately 1:30 A.M. on the morning of the sixth (and after abandoning the search for the night), Coplan and Rogers went to notify Walton’s mother, Mary Kellett, of her son’s disappearance.

Mrs. Kellett’s calm response upon being awakened and told her youngest son had been kidnapped by a UFO was “Well, that’s the way these things happen” and then she proceeded to described two instances when she and/or her oldest son, Duane, had also seen UFOs. Later that morning (approximately 3:00 A.M.) when Mrs. Kellett told Walton’s sister, Mrs. Grant Neff, that “a flying saucer got him [Travis],” Mrs. Neff surprised Coplan with how calmly she too took the news.

The rest of the that day, November 6, was taken up by an extensive search of the area where Walton allegedly disappeared. Curiously absent from the site was any physical evidence of anything happening, in spite of the “explosive” force of the blue-green beam. No blood, no shreds of clothing, no evidence of the blast effects was found by any of the nearly fifty searchers involved.

By November 7, law enforcement officials were concentrating on the possibility that Walton might have been the victim of foul play at the hands of his coworkers. Walton’s other brother Donald also felt that the UFO story was a cover for something else.

To this end, Rogers and his crew volunteered to take polygraph examinations the following Monday, November 10. During the exams, C.E. Gilson of the Arizona Department of Public Safety asked four “relevant” questions; three of which dealt with whether Walton had been seriously injured or killed by the one or more members of the crew. The fourth question, added at the last minute, was: “Did you tell the truth about actually seeing a UFO last Wednesday when Travis Walton disappeared?”

Not surprisingly, the six crew members were unanimous in their responses: “No” to the first three questions and “Yes” to the last. Five were judged to be truthful, results on the sixth (Allen Dalis) were “inconclusive.” In his formal written report, Gilson said, “The polygraph examinations prove that these five men did see some object that they believe to be a UFO and that Travis Walton was not injured or murdered by any of these men, on that Wednesday (5 November 1975). If an actual UFO did not exist and the UFO is a manmade hoax, five of these men had no prior knowledge of a hoax. No such determination can be made of the sixth man whose test results were inconclusive.”

On November 8, Phoenix UFOlogist Fred Sylvanus interviewed both Rogers and Duane Walton. The tape of this conversation reveals several striking details. Not once during the entire sixty-five minute interview did Duane or Rogers express any concern over Walton’s well-being. Rogers described the UFO as “beautiful.” Duane stated he had been seeing UFOs for the past “ten or twelve years. I’ve been seeing them all the time.” He also stated that he and Walton had made an agreement to “immediately get as directly under the object as physically possible” if one of them ever saw a UFO. Duane went on the state that he felt Walton was “having the experience of a lifetime.”

Later on the 10th, Travis Walton reappeared at a gas station in Heber.

Calling his sister collect after midnight, Walton begged for help when her husband answered the phone. Grant Neff picked up Walton’s brother Duane and the two drove to Heber to pick up Walton after informing Mrs. Kellett of his call. The telephone operator who handled the collect call called Sheriff Gillespie to let him know of Walton’s reappearance; Gillespie then called Deputy Glen Flake and asked him to keep a look out for the men returning to Snowflake.

Flake missed Neff, Duane, and Walton on the way in, so he went to Mrs. Kellett’s house. It was after 2:00 A.M., but the lights were on and Duane was outside siphoning gas from one car to another. He made no mention to the officer that Walton had been found and Flake did not reveal the information the telephone operator had provided.

Duane did not inform the deputy that Walton was inside Mrs. Kellett’s house, nor did he tell him of the physical examination Duane had performed on Walton. During the exam, Duane found no bruises, burns, or evidence of any physical injury except for a red mark on the inside of Walton’s right elbow. Walton’s physical condition was curious given his reported violent encounter with the blue-green beam.

In any case, Duane decided to drive Walton to a doctor in Phoenix after the deputy left. They made an abortive attempt to see a hypnotherapist, but Duane backed out saying that Walton was not ready for regressive hypnosis. It was not until the afternoon of November 11 that a cursory exam by two doctors was performed. Like Duane, they found no evidence of physical injury, except for the mark on Walton’s arm. One of the doctors, Howard Kandell, stated it “was compatible with a puncture wound such as when somebody takes blood from you.” He went on to note that Walton claimed he had not noticed it before, in spite of the fact that both Duane and the hypnotherapist had seen the mark earlier.

More telling, though, were the results of the urine analysis performed on a sample from Walton. It showed no trace of drugs, but also no trace of acetone. After going without food for more than a couple of days, the body begins to break down its own fat. The waste product of this is acetone, and it is excreted in the urine. If Walton had been without food for several days, his urine should have shown some traces of acetone. Also, Walton later claimed to have lost ten pounds during his missing five days.

The doctors who examined Walton were members of APRO, the Aerial Phenomena Research Organization, and it was at this time that APRO became intimately involved in the case. It is also at this time that the National Enquirer became involved. Coral Lorenzen, who had made the arrangements for the doctor’s examination, received a call from the National Enquirer about the case. She convinced the paper to pay Duane and Walton’s expenses while being “sequestered” in a local hotel in exchange for exclusive rights to the story.

When Duane finally called Sheriff Gillespie to inform him of Walton’s reappearance, he told the sheriff they were in Tucson where Walton was receiving a check-up. He changed the story in a later phone call, saying they were at a private home in Phoenix. At Gillespie’s insistence, Duane reluctantly agreed to let him interview Walton. The Walton brothers refused to allow Gillespie to record the interview, but Travis did agree to take a polygraph exam later in the week.

Seven days after Walton had disappeared and two days after his sudden reappearance, his story was hitting the local newspapers. The Tucson Arizona Daily Star quoted Duane as saying, in part: “I’m not a UFO buff and neither is my brother” — this flatly contradicts Duane’s earlier statements to UFOlogist Fred Sylvanus.

Gillespie had scheduled Walton’s polygraph examination for Friday, November 14, but Walton did not show up. The excuse was that the press had “laid siege” and Duane did not feel Walton was ready to face the press. This is curious, since a team of reporters from the National Enquirer had been interviewing Walton already. Also, Duane could have had the polygrapher come to the hotel where Walton was staying if he was concerned about exposing Walton to the media.

Some of the most damning evidence that the entire case was a hoax surrounds the various polygraph examinations and the behavior of the principles involved, Duane and Travis Walton, and Mike Rogers. APRO announced on February 7, 1976, that both Travis and Duane had passed an exam given by George Pfeiffer, who worked for Tom Ezell and Associates. But that test was flawed in a number of respects:

Pfeiffer allowed Walton to dictate a number of the questions he asked. While it is not uncommon for polygraphers to allow the test subjects and/or sponsors to outline the general area to be probed, allowing the subject to dictate specific questions violates the basic principles of polygraphy and should invalidate the test results. Also, Pfeiffer was relatively inexperienced, having been practicing only two years. This inexperience expressed itself when he judged Walton’s “No” answer to the question “Before November 5, 1975, were you a UFO buff?” to be truthful. Walton’s answer directly contradicted information provided by both his mother and brother Duane and by Walton himself during an earlier psychological examination.

Later in March of 1976, when Pfeiffer’s employer Tom Ezell had reviewed the charts, he concluded that it was impossible to determine if Walton and Duane were answering the test questions truthfully. Ezell stated in a letter to Phil Klass: “Upon review of this examination, I find that to me it is not acceptable. In the first place I would not be a party to an examination in which the subject dictated the questions to be asked … Because of the dictation of the questions to be asked, this test should be invalidated. Also, upon examining the resultant charts, I find that I cannot give an opinion one way or another” whether the subjects had been truthful or not. Yet this is the examination to which Walton refers when he states he has passed a lie detector test.

But the real “bombshell,” was the fact that Walton had failed an earlier polygraph examination miserably and this information had been suppressed by APRO, which had been proclaiming the Walton case “one of the most important and intriguing in the history of the UFO phenomena.”

This test was administered by John McCarthy, who with twenty years of experience was one of the most respected examiners in the state of Arizona. His conclusion: “Gross deception.” Proponents of the Walton case never mention this examination.

If the case is a hoax, what possible motivation could Walton and the others have? Two possibilities have been identified: every year, the National Enquirer offered a multi-thousand dollar award for the “Best Case” of the year (up to $100,000 for “positive proof” of ET). Walton and the other crew members divided a $5000 award from the National Enquirer. The second, and more compelling, motive involved a contract Rogers had with the U.S. Forest Service. Rogers had contracted with the Service to thin out the Turkey Springs area over a year before Walton’s experience. He won the contract when he submitted the low bid of $24.70/acre in June of 1974. The contract term was 200 working days (“working days” to allow for bad weather and the long mountain winter) to thin 1277 acres, later reduced to 1205 acres. Rogers was seriously behind schedule and in fact had received an eighty-four day extension (accompanied with a $1.00 per acre penalty for missing the completion date).

Only five days of this extension remained at the time of Walton’s alleged abduction. At the time of Walton’s disappearance, Rogers was in serious trouble: he had over a hundred acres left to finish in five days or he would default on the contract and lose some $2500 — money sorely needed to get through the winter months — or he request a second extension and accept another penalty for failing to finish on schedule a second time.

Just two weeks prior to Walton’s disappearance, NBC-TV aired a two hour movie featuring the abduction tale of Betty and Barney Hill. Rogers has acknowledged watching the first portion of the movie, the portion that detailed the Hills’ “abduction.” There has been speculation, that to a man facing two unattractive alternatives on his Turkey Springs contract, the account of the Hills’ ‘UFO-abduction’ could easily suggest a third.” By making Turkey Springs the site of an alien abduction, Rogers could claim his men were too afraid to return and continue working — providing an “act of God” that could result in contract termination with no penalty and full payment to Rogers.

It has been said that the police suspected that the men’s emotional state was real and that it was because one of them had murdered Walton (with a chainsaw, presumably) and they had hastily cobbled together the flying saucer story in order to impede the investigation. However, if the police officers involved had this suspicion, then why did they not impound the men’s clothing, truck and chainsaws and have them subjected to forensic testing for bloodstains? When Sheriff Gillespie was tipped off at 2.30 a.m. on the morning of 11 November, that someone – possibly Walton – had called Walton’s brother-in-law Grant Neff from a phone booth in Heber, he sent a couple of deputies there to collect fingerprints. If he couldn’t be bothered to look for forensic evidence of Walton’s possible murder, why should he be so concerned about the circumstances of his reappearance?

The main alternative to the hypothesis that all were involved is that Walton and Rogers devised and executed the hoax, almost certainly assisted by a person or persons unknown. We can guess at the identities of such persons, but that would merely be adding speculation to speculation.

If Rogers and Walton devised the hoax, then they must have rigged up something in the forest which they could use to fool the other men into believing that it was a flying saucer. One advantage of this interpretation of the story is that, when the men were being interviewed by the police officers, it was only Mike Rogers who was putting on an act and the others were telling the truth, and their emotions were perfectly genuine.

One of the strangest aspects of the affair is the obsession, by sceptics and believers alike, with polygraph tests on the witnesses and members of Walton’s family. The rule in this case was apparently that if the polygraph examiner did not produce the desired results he was no good. Thus the competence of these polygraph experts depended not on their experience and reputations but on whether their results satisfied the believers or the sceptics. Of course many people refuse to take polygraph testing seriously and accounts of the use of the technique in the Walton affair make it obvious why they do not take it seriously.

“Ground Saucer Watch” Memo on the Walton Incident

Conclusions (undated: probably December, 1975)

“Ground Saucer Watch,” a pro-UFO organization, was the very first UFO organization on the scene of the Walton “abduction”. In cooperation with Dr. J. Allen Hynek of CUFOS, Dr. Lester Stewart of GSW began to interview the Walton family while Travis was still “missing.” They immediately smelled a hoax. These are their conclusions, without any changes.

Walton never boarded the UFO. This fact is supported by the six witnesses and the polygraph test results. The entire Walton family has had a continual UFO history. The Walton boys have reported observing 10 to 15 separate UFO sightings (very high). When Duane was questioned about his brother’s disappearance, he stated that “Travis will be found, that UFO’s are friendly.” GSW countered, “How do you know Travis will be found?” Duane said “I have a feeling, a strong feeling.” GSW asked “If the UFO ‘captors’ are going to return Travis, will you have a camera to record this great occurrence?” Duane, “No, if I have a camera ‘they’ will not return.” The Walton’s mother showed no outward emotion over the ‘loss’ of Travis. She said that UFO’s will not harm her son, he will be returned and that UFO’s have been seen by her family many times. The Walton’s refused any outside scientific help or anyone who logically doubted the abduction portion of the story. The media and GSW was fair to the witnesses. However, when the story started to ‘fall apart’ the Waltons would only talk to people who did not doubt the abduction story. APRO became involved and criticized both GSW and Dr. Hynek for taking a negative position on the encounter. The Waltons ‘sold’ their story to the National Enquirer and the story was completely twisted from the truth.

Joseph Capp’s blog, UFO Media Matters, has a post about the nephew of one of Snowflake Arizona’s Sherrif and how he tells of the well known hoax that Travis Walton created in the infamous abduction case. The online letter posted on YouTube on Joseph Capp’s channel is directed to Capp and all believers. In it, the writer claims to have inside knowledge of the corruption of the case, Travis’ shady background as well as the background of all those involved. Painting the picture of a money hungry, stressed and drug fuelled Travis Walton, the writer claims that the reported incidents that are said to have transpired in the White Mountains near Snowflake Arizona were just a ploy to get out of legal problems with logging contracts and money.

“Ok all of you alien freaks I hate to ruin your dreams but here is the truth about Travis Walton, I am from Snowflake Az ( which is were Travis Walton is from) and I gradated with his oldest child ( who’s name is Clifton and his cousin Donavan graduated in are same class, just trying to prove my point that I did, it was the class of 1996) my great uncle is Sank Flake who was the county Sheriff at the time of the abduction, Travis Walton and Mike Rogers worked together for a couple of years in the white Mountains cutting lumber down for the paper mills, IT IS COMMON KNOWLEDGE TO ALL RESIDANTS OF YOUNG ARIZONA WHICH IS WHERE TRAVIS WAS APPERANTLY ABDUCTED THAT THE AIR FORCE DID ALOT OF TEST MANUVERS THROUGH THE MOUNTAINS FOR TRAINING, for us who have been camping in the white mountains for most of are lives, on a rare occasion the forest ranger will come and say to campers that there will be helicopters and other stuff flying through the air during the night please do not be alarmed and if you get spot lighted it will only be for a second, here is my point, Mike and Travis were way behind on contracts so they hired a few extra hands, which took them over there budget, one of them was a well known acid freak from Concho Az which is about 5 miles outside of Snowflake, ( his name is Dallas) my uncle arrested Dallas on drug charges he was on bail when he was hired by Mike Rogers to work, THE DAY THAT TRAVIS WALTON WAS ABDUCTED IS THE SAME DAY THAT THE AIRFORCE WAS DOING TRAINING IN THE WHITE MOUNTAINS, yes Travis got out of the truck and looked up in the sky at the weird lights that were above him and yes a spot light came all around him, and Mike Rogers drove off and left him and the spot light came on the truck which scared all the men in the truck, the spot light was only on them for a second, Mike drove to the diner which was twelve miles down the road called the red robin inn diner, MIKE WAS THE ONLY PERSON WHO WENT BACK TO PICK-UP TRAVIS FROM THE SPOT WHERE HE FOUND TRAVIS WHO WAS PASSED OUT FROM DRINKING AFTER THEY GOT DONE WITH WORK THAT DAY,they were going to lose there contracts in a couple days which was going to bankrup Travis and Mikes business. The guys who stayed at the diner told all the patrons that they saw weird lights and it chased them and they said that Travis got out and what had happened, all those guys had friends come pick them up at the diner except one, Dallas, Dallas started to hitch hike down the road and was picked up by one Mike Rogers, Dallas had told Mike what all the guys were saying in the inn and that the patrons were asking alot about the lights around the truck and around Travis, they told the patrons that they were being attacked by UFO’S, TRAVIS WALTON WAS AT DALLAS’S HOUSE IN CONCHO ARIZONA FOR FIVE DAYS GETTING HIGH OFF HIS ASS, Travis Walton will tell you in his book ” The Walton Expirience ” that he passed a lie ditector test twice and so did all of his co-workers, what he doesn’t say in there are the questions that were asked to him and his co-workers, my uncle saw the questions that were being asked, like did you see lights in the sky, did a light come upon you, did a light follow you in the truck, those are the questions that were aske to Travis Walton and his co-workers so he wasn’t lying about what he was saying, something else Travis Walton does not tell you in his book is how Dallas was sent to jail 1 month after the apperent abduction for three years for failing a drug test and selling drugs, and he also fails to mention how the lumber contracts were payed off and new contracts were made, Hmmm ironic, now alot you may say how do I know that Travis walton was at Dallas house, I dont know, but when Travis was found in Heber Az and after he got out of the hospital his sister and Mike and his wife were riding in the police car with my Uncle they were going to pick up Dallas to go to the town hall in snowflake to talk with all these people my Uncle asked Travis if he new where Dallas lived in Concho, Travis said no, as they were turning on the road to Dallas house my uncle accidentally turned down the wrong road, and Travis told him that he needed to actually turn down the next road, my uncle said I thought you didn’t know where he lived, and Travis response was that he had heard Dallas telling Mike how to get to his house, wow if I got abducted by aliens and there was alot of attention on me at that time in my life I just dont know if I could tell you an exact road to go on if I had never been there before and I heard it in second conversation. And here is my proof about the whole thing, when my Uncle Sank was retired he told my Uncles and my dad that they new Travis was in Concho after the fact but there was alot of man power spent on trying to find him for the week he was gone and there was alot of money being brought into the community about the whole ordeal so they just let it be, and Travis has made alot of money on his ordeal, but trust me people his Family went through hell from critism from the town folk and his poor son Clifton was made fun of ruthlessly throughtout school, which I new clifton and I liked him, but he new who my uncle was and my uncle was actually the James Gardner person in the movie, and my uncle always was critical of Travis, so I could tell clifton didnt like my uncle. But I apologize for the post being so long it was the only way I could say everything, and yes everybody in Snowflake will tell you the exact same story I said, that is why Travis never does interviews in Snowflake he does not want the reporters to ask questions to anybody who was around at that time, so go ahead and start attacking my claim and I promise I will give you an answer to every question. P.S. Sorry Clifton”

Since there is no evidence that extraterrestrials have been visiting Earth and abducting humans, how could anyone believe they were abducted by aliens? To answer this question, Harvard post-doc psychologist Susan Clancy interviewed and evaluated “abductees,” listening closely to their stories — how they struggled to explain something strange in their remembered experience, how abduction seemed plausible, and how, having suspected abduction, they began to recollect it, aided by suggestion and hypnosis. Clancy argues that abductees are sane and intelligent people who have unwittingly created vivid false memories from a toxic mix of nightmares, culturally available texts, and a powerful drive for meaning that science is unable to satisfy. For them, otherworldly terror can become a transforming, even inspiring experience.

Clancy makes it clear that no one wakes up in the morning with a full-blown abduction experience. Sometimes, the experience is created and moulded from the starting point of a dream or hypnogogic/ hypnopompic hallucination experienced during sleep paralysis. Other times, it starts with just a vague feeling that something had happened that needs to be explained.

Since sleep paralysis and its related hallucinations are almost unknown to the general public, the real explanation is not available. Thus, when someone who has had such an experience reads one of the books touting the reality of alien abductions or hears such claims on television or elsewhere, it seems the only explanation available. If they then fall in with some alien-abduction guru and support group, techniques such as hypnosis and guided imagery are used to reinforce the seeming reality of the event while adding much more detail.

