Photo of the Day

Scammers …

The stranger in the English seaside town of Seaton Carew had arrived from nowhere several years ago. But with his marked limp and flowing bird’s-nest beard, it didn’t take long for him to attract attention. At least one resident also noted he was soon keeping company with Anne Darwin, whose husband John, a prison guard, had been declared dead in a 2002 kayaking accident. One neighbour, who moved in after John’s disappearance, recalls seeing the stranger scores of times. “I thought it was her boyfriend,” says the neighbour, who had never met John. “He looked like he was out of ZZ Top.”

In the days ahead the stranger, who it now turns out was none other than John Darwin, was singing the blues. Darwin, walked into a London police station, claiming he had been suffering from amnesia and could remember nothing since 2000. But the heartwarming tale of a man returned from the dead went sour when a quick Internet search turned up a photo of John and Anne, 55, living it up in Panama. Police quickly announced the couple would be charged with faking the tragedy in order to collect on John’s insurance policies. But, as they tell it, no one was more deeply deceived by the alleged scam than the couple’s two sons, who had apparently been left to grieve for years over their father’s disappearance. “How could our mam continue to let us believe our dad had died when he was very much alive?” said the furious boys in a joint statement.

Anne Darwin was a prim and proper former convent girl who liked to present an image of respectability. A former teenage beauty queen, she never excelled academically at school but was remembered for her striking good looks and dark hair. Born Anne Stephenson, she grew up in Blackhall Colliery, a former pit village near Hartlepool, where her parents still live.

She was educated by nuns at St Joseph’s Convent in Hartlepool and friends recall her meeting her future husband on the school bus when they were aged 11 or 12. It was not until her late teens that she began courting him. She had a Sunday job at a sweet shop next door to John Darwin’s family home in the mining village.

“I declined. He asked me several times and again I declined,” she told her trial.

“Eventually, I agreed to go out with him. That was pretty much John’s nature, he was a persistent man.” Their marriage certificate described John as a schoolteacher working at English Martyrs School in Consett and his bride as a secretary at Hartlepool-based printing firm William Barlow and Son. A wedding report in the Hartlepool Mail noted: “Given in marriage by her father, the bride was in white lace, with a bridal veil and head dress, and carried a bouquet of red roses.” The newly-wed couple settled in her home village and they had two sons.

The Darwins later lived in Co Durham village Witton Gilbert before buying adjoining properties on the seafront at Seaton Carew, living in one and running the other as bedsits. By this time, Mrs Darwin was a £17,000-a-year doctor’s receptionist in Durham City. But dabbling on the stock market and living beyond their means left the couple with debts and led to the plot for John to fake his own death.

At the time of disappearance, the couple had celebrated 29 years of marriage. Now that figure has unexpectedly reached 34.

Mrs Darwin spoke later of her “distress“at coping with her husband’s disappearance.

“I think John has met with an unfortunate accident in the sea and has died,” she said six months after his vanishing act.

“That’s the only way I have been able to cope with it. I have no reason to think he would have left and stage-managed this.

“All I want is to bury his body. It would enable me to move on. It’s difficult to grieve without bringing things to a close but as it is I’m in limbo and there’s nothing I can do.” Mrs Darwin marked the first anniversary of her husband’s “death“ by throwing flowers into the sea. She even kept a single flower by the side of her bed.

A basic rule in police work is that the simplest explanation is often the correct one. But that maxim has been obliterated in the case of John Darwin, the missing British kayaker who surfaced in 2007, claiming amnesia, more than five years after vanishing in the North Sea. In this case, the wildest, most outlandish criminal conspiracy theories increasingly appear to be right on target.

The series of hairpin turns saw Darwin’s wife, Anne, admit that she knew her husband, who was declared legally dead in 2003, had been alive and well. Anne Darwin, who abruptly decamped for Panama as police were quietly investigating suspicious activity surrounding the Darwins’ finances, conceded that a photograph taken of the couple in Panama City was authentic. That July 2006 snapshot was unearthed by The Daily Mirror, the British newspaper, which pulled it from the web site of a company that assists foreigners relocating to Panama to find housing. “I guess that picture answers a lot of questions,” she told the paper. “Yes, that’s my husband.”

The revelation that the Darwins had been together in Central America prompted an angry response Thursday from their sons, Mark, then, 31, and Anthony, 29, who believed their father had drowned. “If the papers’ allegations of a confession from our mother are true then we very much feel that we have been the victims in a large scam,” the brothers said in a statement. They added their “rollercoaster of emotion” since their father strolled into a police station in central London, has taken them “from the height of elation at finding him alive to the depths of despair at the recent stories of fraud and these pictures.” The statement also said they “want no further contact” with their parents.

For years, John and Anne Darwin spun out a sophisticated tale of deceit and deception.

With breathtaking audacity, they wove a complex web of fakery, feigned emotion and shameful swindles that fooled even their closest family into believing that he had died in a canoeing tragedy and she, his grieving widow, had endured a respectful period of mourning and then bravely gone abroad to Panama to begin a new life.

But for much of his missing five years, Anne says he was simply living at their home in Hartlepool … and sharing her bed.

The 57-year-old ex-prison officer even brazenly walked along the beach near their home – his only disguise a woolly hat, a walking stick and fake limp. Yet his wife insists that their two sons were kept completely in the dark and spent five years grieving for their father.

Then, in just seven days, it all unravelled in spectacular fashion: the debt-laden Darwins’ carefully constructed story was revealed in 2007, in layer upon layer of elaborate lies: a tawdry tale of money-making plots and ploys.

On 1 December 2007, Darwin walked into West End Central police station in London, Mr Darwin, then 57, walked into a west London police station, saying simply: ”I think I might be a missing person.”

He was claiming to have no memory of the past five years. His wife Anne – who had sold up her British properties and moved to Panama three months before his re-appearance – expressed surprise, joy, and elation at the return of her missing husband. The UK police by that time already suspected that Darwin might not be dead since Anne Darwin, who portrayed herself as a broken-hearted widow, took foreign holidays, planned to sell the family home in Hartlepool to move to Panama and transferred large sums of money abroad.

The reaction from his immediate family was joyous. For five years they had believed he died in a canoeing accident. Now here he was, alive and well. Strangely tanned and extremely well-nourished, it had to be said – but alive. Once he explained that he could recall nothing since 2000 and was probably suffering from amnesia, he was welcomed back into the bosom of his family. His sons were thrilled and his wife, though abroad, said she felt ”euphoric” as she took her first phone call from the man she thought she would never see again.

Except that all was not as it seemed. Darwin’s ”death” during the canoeing accident in 2002 was a stage-managed hoax. While the Darwins’ sons Anthony and Mark grieved, their father had secretly returned to the family home in Seaton Carew, Hartlepool, and moved back in with their mother.

And it wasn’t just Mr Darwin who was an accomplished actor. What Mrs Darwin neglected to say following her husband’s reappearance was that, after spending three years together in the family home, for the past year they had been gadding around the world before finally settling down in Panama.

”I know it seems too incredible to be true,” admitted Mrs Darwin. ”But it is. For three years, while virtually everyone close to us believed John was missing, presumed dead, he was actually at home with me. We were living as man and wife, although it was a far from conventional life. It was hard not to tell the boys but John was adamant they should not know. I suppose it became a way of life. It was very difficult, though, and I was always terrified that we would be found out. I was always on tenterhooks when people came to stay in case someone wandered into John’s room and saw him.”

Mrs Darwin – claimed she wasn’t involved in her husband’s scam and that her only crime was to ”try to protect him” – was in Miami that weekend preparing to fly home to the UK to face questioning by police and the fury of her family.

The story deepened on 5 December 2007, when the Daily Mirror published a photo of John and Anne Darwin taken in Panama in 2006. Anne reportedly confirmed that the photograph was of John, saying “Yes, that’s him. My sons will never forgive me”. The photograph had been discovered when a member of the public typed the words “John”, “Anne” and “Panama” into Google Images. The photo was featured on the website movetopanama.com and brought to the attention of the Daily Mirror and Cleveland Police. The police then arrested Darwin at the house of his son Anthony in Basingstoke.

Police had begun inquiries into the financial circumstances of the case three months before Darwin’s reappearance, following the report made by one of Anne Darwin’s colleagues. Mrs. Darwin was known to have claimed on her husband’s life insurance and then emigrated to Panama, so the possibility that she knew him to be alive suggested an irregularity.

Whether Mrs Darwin was in on the deceit or not is a matter of debate. But what is true is that at 8.30am on March 21, 2002, John Darwin, a disillusioned former teacher who was earning £25,000 a year as a prison officer, paddled off in his canoe from the coast of Seaton Carew, near Hartlepool, where the couple lived, into the North Sea. Mrs Darwin reported him missing 14 hours later and a £70,000, three-day air-and-sea hunt was launched. After several weeks, his wrecked canoe was found at the mouth of the River Tees. His body was never discovered.

In fact there was some question from the very beginning whether Darwin was truly dead. The day he went kayaking was perfectly calm. Rescuers found his battered boat and a paddle in the North Sea, but no body.

Around town there was whispering that perhaps the disappearance was a bit fishy, especially after another prison guard reported spotting John nearby in 2005 after he had gone missing. (Anne told authorities it was “a cousin” who looked liked John.)

What no one knew was that the couple were in “tens of thousands of pounds’ worth of debt”. Though they owned a string of properties, they had had problems finding tenants and Mr Darwin, who had spent his life living beyond his means while formulating ever more grandiose money-making schemes, had become obsessed with faking his own death.

”He talked of it a lot,” says Mrs Darwin. ”But I genuinely thought he had dropped the idea.” Then he vanished. And though his wife confesses it did cross her mind he might have actually gone through with his plan, she dismissed the idea as silly.

Mrs Darwin insisted that she then genuinely thought he was dead. ”I suppose I didn’t want to believe that he might have actually done it,” she said. Not everyone, however, was convinced. Two of Mr Darwin’s former colleagues at Holme House prison were suspicious, recalling that Darwin was ”a strange one” and agreeing that they wouldn’t be surprised if he had ”done a runner”. At one stage a neighbour reported a John Darwin ”lookalike” loitering by the Darwins’ house and others were puzzled by the speed with which the coroner returned an open verdict and the insurance companies paid out.

But when Mrs Darwin spoke movingly in interviews of her family’s grief, she seemed genuine. ”Without a body we have no grave, no sense of closure,” she wept. She seemed no different from any widow in such tragic circumstances.

Then, Mrs Darwin decided to come clean – or as clean as a weak wife, all too willing to be complicit in her husband’s deceit.

According to Mrs Darwin, her husband began to plan his sensational disappearing act in the beginning of 2002. The couple were tens of thousands of pounds in debt, largely brought on, she says, by problems with the bedsit rental business they ran.

She says Darwin, a former teacher who had joined the prison service, also had “lots of credit cards”, indicating that he was more free- spending than she would have liked.

“We were struggling to make payments and there were late payment fees and bank charges that absolutely crippled us,” said Mrs Darwin, who was working then part-time in a doctor’s surgery and also had a part-time admin job in the health service.

“At that time we had about 12 houses scattered around County Durham, they were rental investments but people were slow in paying us and when we moved to Seaton Carew in December 2000 it just became too much trying to look after all the properties and both of us trying to keep full-time jobs going as well.

“I had another part-time job. We tried desperately to keep our head above water but it got increasingly difficult.”

Darwin believed the only way out of the mess was for him to “die” and for his wife to cash in on the life insurance.

“John said there was only one way out of the situation, and that was to fake his death. I pleaded with him not to do it, I said it was a wrong thing to do. I honestly didn’t know what he’d planned or for when.”

Darwin decided on a tragedy at sea scenario. On March 21 2002, he took his red canoe out on to the sea in front of the family home and disappeared.

The sea that day was described as “like a millpond”, which prompted bafflement that he could have got into difficulties. The empty canoe was found weeks later.

The truth, she says, was that in February 2003, 11 months after her husband had vanished; he turned up on the doorstep. ”He was an absolute mess, he was so dishevelled,” she said. ”It was such a shock. He had a beard; he was dirty and thin and looked as though he had been living rough. When I asked him where he had been he said it didn’t matter, he was home now.

“He had a bath, I fed him and he put some clean clothes on. I hadn’t been able to part with his clothes.

“I had really thought he was dead, especially when they found the canoe and because of the state it was in.

“Now there he was, standing in front of me. Although I was pleased he was still alive, I think deep down a part of me was always angry. To think of what he put us all through. He had basically come back expecting me to forgive him.”

Darwin, it turned out, was hoping that by now the insurance policy would have paid out and he and Anne would live happily ever after, albeit in a low-key, invisible kind of way.

But she says he was upset. “He broke down and cried and said he was sorry for all the upset he’d caused.

”He said he had done it to ensure we didn’t lose everything, which is ironic now. Although I was pleased he was alive there was a part of me that was angry. To think of what he put us through. He had come back expecting me to believe him.”

The reunion was emotional. ”He broke down and cried,” she said. ”I wanted to report him but he threatened to say I’d been involved from the beginning. So I was trapped.”

The pair argued for days but ultimately Mrs Darwin agreed to play along with the deceit. She even agreed to keep his existence a secret from their sons. ”It was so hard not to tell the boys,” she says. ”My biggest mistake was to try to protect him.”

The pair began a bizarre lifestyle. As well as their seven-bedroom home in Seaton Carew, they owned an adjacent property, split into 15 bedsits. By day Mr Darwin would be holed up in the top flat: at night he would creep into the family home via a secret doorway hidden behind a wardrobe.

“There were a few hairy moments and I lived in fear of being found out. Most of the time I used to be frightened to even open the door.

Right away Darwin told his wife he was eager for an inquest into his demise to take place so that she could claim the life insurance. Two months later, in April 2003, a hearing was held at Hartlepool County Court.

“After John’s disappearance, I had been pushing for an inquest – long before he turned up again – because I couldn’t cope with it any longer and I needed to be able to get on with my life. ”

Egged on by Darwin, she managed to have him declared presumed dead after persuading the coroner to make an application to the Home Office to do so without waiting the usual seven years.

“John said if we got the money from the insurance payouts and cleared our debt, we could find a way back then we could start over again. Initially I said I couldn’t go through with it.

“He didn’t take out life insurance policies with a view to then disappearing. We had to take out life insurance when we moved house in 2000.

After an inquest was held – unusually early – in April 2003, a life-insurance company paid Mrs Carew £25,000, half the value of her husband’s policy, because no body had been found. A separate policy paid off their £130,000 mortgage. On the day of the inquest Anthony and Mark stayed overnight with their mother, utterly unaware, she says, that their father was hiding next door.

In the following months Mr Darwin surfed the net, read and watched daytime television. But before long he became restless and began to venture out, wearing a woolly hat and walking with a limp to disguise himself. He grew increasingly confident and began applying for scores of credit cards.

Meanwhile, his anguished sons were scouring lists of missing persons who had turned up, in the hope that someone would match their father’s description. ”They were tortured,” Mrs Darwin admits. ”I so wanted to tell them, but how could I possibly explain to them that I’d known all along?”

When the boys had problems, she said, they would telephone her saying: “If only Dad was here to advise us.” Mr Darwin would insist his wife switched the telephone to loudspeaker. Then he would write down words of advice for Mrs Darwin to read out.

By 2004, exhausted by the stress of living a lie, the couple decided to move abroad. Mr Darwin applied for a passport in the name of John Jones, using his home address, and one was issued. They travelled to Cyprus in November in search of a home but couldn’t find anything they liked. They began to argue and drift apart. ”The physical side of our relationship had died,” says Mrs Darwin. ”When you are so cross and angry with someone you can hardly leap into bed with them at every opportunity. There were lots of times I wanted to walk away but I couldn’t. I was in too deep.”

Without warning, she claims, Mr Darwin flew to Kansas, where she thinks he spent time with a woman he had met on the internet. ”I don’t know if they had an affair. But part of me wished he had just gone, disappeared for good,” she says. By now the policies had been paid out. Mrs Darwin controlled the accounts, but let her husband have access to them.

One hare-brained scheme followed another. On a trip to Gibraltar Mr Darwin toyed with buying a £45,000, 60ft catamaran. Within weeks, as was often the case, he lost interest. Then, in 2006, he began to talk of moving to Panama. He had researched the country on the internet and doubtless knew it was a tax haven where, if one was wealthy enough, few questions would be asked.

The pair flew out for a fortnight in February to look at potential homes. A month later they returned, formed a corporation called Jaguar Properties and bought a £50,000 flat in the El Dorado suburb of Panama City. In April Mrs Darwin returned to the UK to oversee the sale of the £295,000 family house.

The next few months, says Mrs Darwin, were idyllic. ”John had changed back into the person I’d married. Out there I didn’t feel I was living a lie. We had freedom to go about as a couple. It was as if our marriage was reborn, as though a huge weight had been lifted off our shoulders. It was the first I felt normal in a long time. That I didn’t need to look over my shoulders.”

All may have seemed well, but it was while property-hunting in Panama that the Darwins let their guard slip. As with so many fantasists, it was arrogance that had led to the beginning of John Darwin’s downfall. He was confident enough to pose with his wife for a photograph to be published on the web, with one of the property companies. It was that photograph, which emerged, that proved Mrs Darwin had been lying when she claimed she hadn’t known her husband was alive.

One other telling event of that summer is missing from Mrs Darwin’s ”confession”. Six months later the couple had bought a £200,000 tropical estate in the village of Escobal, near the Panama Canal. Their plan had been to turn it into a money-spinning tourist resort and complete their “disappearance”.

The day they signed the purchase order, the Darwins celebrated. Then, suddenly, it all turned sour. But not, as has been rumoured, because Mrs Darwin began an affair.

Instead, she insists, it was because her husband simply wanted to be reunited with his sons. His arrogance convinced him that his amnesia story would be believed. “I think he thought he would get away with it and live happily ever after,” she says.

Although she disagreed, she drove her husband to Panama airport and waved him off.

When the news of his ”resurrection” broke days later, Mrs Darwin – brilliantly, it must be said – played the part of the delighted wife with aplomb.

”I didn’t think John was convincing, though,” she says now. ”When the boys phoned, thrilled to be breaking the news that he was alive, he was stilted.”

Just three days after the supposed telephone reunion, Mr Darwin was arrested on suspicion of fraud – and the complex web of deceit swiftly began to unravel.

John Darwin’s two sons initially expressed elation at the return of their father but, as the story unfolded, they issued a joint statement stating they felt they had been victims of a scam, and implying that they wished to have no further contact with their parents. Both sons were reported to have changed their jobs prior to their father’s re-appearance. On 6 December, one of John Darwin’s sons allegedly disappeared after clearing out his North London flat and leaving a notebook reportedly containing coded messages for his girlfriend, as well as directions for her to get to London City Airport. Police emphasised that he was not suspected of any crime.

John Darwin had been using the name “John Jones” in a false passport and other documentation. Police examined the passport in order to piece together Darwin’s movements in the previous five years; it reportedly showed several trips to Panama. Darwin used the identity of a deceased baby to obtain a false passport; the infant, John Jones, was born in Sunderland, County Durham, in March 1950 but died a few weeks later. This technique featured in the 1971 novel The Day of the Jackal by Frederick Forsyth.

On 8 December, Anne Darwin was quoted as saying that, although she initially thought her husband was dead, he turned up at their home in 2003 and lived there secretly, and in an adjacent bedsit that she owned, for about three years. He entered the home from the bedsit through a secret hole in the wall; the hole was hidden behind a wardrobe with a false back. The article stated that, two months after he had moved back in with Anne, she was persuaded to attend an inquest into his death so she could claim the life insurance. John was pronounced dead, and the life insurance company paid only half of the £50,000 policy total because no body had been found. Anne said he had faked his death to escape financial difficulties arising from properties they owned. She claimed that he had decided to return publicly because he missed his sons, who had not been aware he was still alive. Later that day Darwin was charged with obtaining life insurance money by deception and making an untrue statement to obtain a passport.

On 9 December, Anne Darwin was arrested at Manchester Airport upon returning to the UK. She was detained in connection with allegations of fraud. She appeared in court on 11 December in Hartlepool to face two charges of fraud – obtaining £25,000 and £137,000 by deception. She remained in custody until 14 December.

Darwin appeared at Hartlepool Magistrates’ Court on 10 December, where he was also remanded in custody until 14 December.

On 14 December, Anne and John Darwin appeared separately before Hartlepool Magistrates’ Court and they both were remanded in custody to appear again on 11 January 2008.

On 9 January 2008, John and Anne Darwin returned to Hartlepool Magistrates’ court to face further charges of deception. John faced an additional charge of obtaining £137,000 by deception (the same charge his wife was already facing) in addition to the existing life insurance charge against both of them for £25,000 and John’s separate charge of obtaining a passport by deception. They were then both charged together from obtaining more money from a teachers’ pension scheme (two separate amounts of £25,186 and £58,845), plus obtaining money from the Department for Work and Pensions (two separate amounts of £2,000 and £2,273). They were remanded in custody once more to appear in court again on 18 January 2008.

On 13 March, John Darwin admitted seven charges of obtaining cash by deception and a passport offence at Leeds Crown Court. He denied nine charges of using criminal property; these charges will remain on file, according to prosecutors. Anne Darwin denied six charges of deception and nine of using criminal property.

On 23 July 2008, John Darwin and Anne Darwin were both convicted of fraud. John Darwin faced an additional charge relating to his fake passport and was sentenced to six years and three months in prison. Anne Darwin, who was described by the police as a compulsive liar, was sentenced to six years and six months.Both appealed against their sentences and on 27 March 2009, both appeals were denied by the Court of Appeal.

The Crown Prosecution Service has vowed that all profits from the “callous and calculated” fraud committed by the couple will be confiscated. John Darwin was released on probation in January 2011 and Anne Darwin was released in March 2011.

On 14 February 2012, the CPS announced that the entire £501,641.39 in life insurance and pension payouts received by Anne Darwin had been recovered, part of which involved the sale of two properties in Panama. Kingsley Hyland, head of the North East CPS Complex Casework Unit, said: “It is important that fraudsters see that not only will we prosecute them wherever possible, but we will also make every effort to retrieve their ill-gotten gains to return them to those they have defrauded.”

In April 2014, it was reported that Darwin had repaid just £121 from the £679,073 that the judge had ordered him to repay.

So why did Darwin return? It is unclear, but one possibility is that the couple had been wrangling over money, and John believed that by coming forward he could secure his share. But the whole caper may be beyond rational explanation. “No one else has thought of a plot as daft as this,” says John’s 80-year-old Aunt “What were they thinking?”

This is the crucial document which proved that John Darwin was dead in the eyes of the law until he dramatically resurfaced. The death certificate states that he officially died “in the sea” off Hartlepool after he “probably encountered difficulties”. The death certificate was lodged with the Register of Shipping and Seamen in Southport, Merseyside, from which copies could be obtained proving that Mr Darwin was legally a dead man.

It gave his date of death as March 21, 2002, the day he went missing, and the location as “in the sea off North Gare, Hartlepool”.

As the document is intended for mariners lost at sea, there is a section for “particulars of ship”, under which is written “canoe (unregistered small craft)”. The document, which does not have the usual reference to next of kin, concludes that it was issued on the authority of Hartlepool coroner Malcolm Donnelly, who declared himself as surprised as everyone else by Mr Darwin’s return to life.

He insisted there had been no suspicion that his death had been faked, while Cleveland Police, which provided the file on which he based his findings, declined to criticise his decision to rubber-stamp Mr Darwin’s “death”.

The canoe conman insurance scammer is now selling underwear in the Philippines. He served a jail term but is now living 6,750 miles from his former home in a crammed £40-a-week room.

It is not known whether his new wife, who is 23 years his junior, knows of his criminal past. His landlady, 67-year-old Daisy Lavapiez, said he was living on his UK pension in a squalid flat. She added ‘He is nearly always upstairs in his room because of the air quality here, unless he is helping Mercy at the market. I feel sorry for him sometimes as he does not have a lot of friends.’ Darwin is said to spend most of his days at home but sometimes makes the five minute walk to Mercy’s stall to help her sell clothes.

Because of the high level of pollution, he covers his mouth with a handkerchief as crowds of shoppers and locals walk the streets around him.

Ms Lavapiez said: “He likes the Philippines and does not want to go back to England.”