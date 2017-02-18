Photo of the Day

Emilie Sagee Never Saw Her Doppelganger

…Emilie Sagee was a teacher and during lessons, sometimes, her doppelgänger would appear and frighten her pupils.

Sagee worked in an exclusive girls’ school. She was a very good teacher, but for some reason she kept moving from one job to another. In 16 years, she had changed positions an impressive 19 times.

In 1845, the school found out why.

One day when Emilie was in the school garden she looked through a window and noticed that the schoolmistress had left the class for a minute, and the girls were being noisy, suddenly, the girls were amazed to see Emilie sitting in the school teachers chair… while they could see real Emilie standing outside in the garden. One girl was brave enough to touch her and said that her flesh felt like muslin.

Mademoiselle Emilie Sagee, was a dedicated teacher working in France in the mid-19th century. Adored by her students, Sagee was constantly tortured by her doppelganger in public. Her ghostly other would appear as she was giving class in open view of all of her students, who also saw the apparition. Her doppelganger would stand at her side as she was lecturing and mimic her every move to the amazement of her students. From the classroom to the school grounds, her doppelganger soon decided to go alone and was seen performing tasks on its own around the school. Some students would even try to interact with it but noticed that it was kind of ethereal.

This doppelganger imitated the gestures of Emilie Sage by standing next to her, the her most striking appearance was made while the teacher was not in the room, but nevertheless visible to all At the same time in the gardens of the school. Emilie Sage declared that she had never seen her doppelganger, but at each apparition she felt as if emptied of her strength.

You can’t be in two places at the same time. Or can you? Some believe that each of us has a “doppelganger”, an exact duplicate or ghostly twin that occasionally stalks its better half.

German for “double walker”, doppelgangers (also called “Fetches”) rarely appear side-by-side with heir counterpart but often conduct the same affairs as their counterpart including visiting and talking with family and friends. It is believed that the only time a doppelganger appears with its counterpart is when a person is deathly ill or shortly before a person dies.

Doppelgangers differ only slightly from the related phenomena called “bilocation”. In instances of “bilocation”, a person can either spontaneously or willingly project his or her double, known as a “wraith,” to a remote location. This double is indistinguishable from the real person and can interact with others just as the real person would.

It is difficult to know whether or not Emilie Sagee’s double appeared far away from the pensionnat. It could have, without being noticed. At Neuwelcke, the pupils sometimes saw the double in the college itself, while Mlle Sagee – as everyone knew – had gone for a walk in the forest or in the neighbouring village…

According to legend, doppelgänger (German for “double-walker”) are paranormal duplicates of a real person. They can manifest in a number of ways: You can see them out of the corner of your eye, meet them on a lonely road somewhere, or, chillingly, see them standing behind you when looking in a mirror. Sometimes a doppelganger can’t be seen by the person at all, but instead manifests to other people in a completely different location. It may even cooperate with the person, help them with tasks, or act as a surrogate body of sorts.

In the middle of the XIXth Century, in Livonia (Lettonia), between Riga and Volmar, there is a college for noble young ladies which is called the Pensionnat Neuwelcke. The boarders belong to the greatest Livonian families, and the Director, Mr Buch, flatters himself that he has in his establishment, among others, the second daughter of Baron Guldenstubbe, the charming and very intelligent Julie, aged thirteen.

In 1845, Mr Buch engages a French teacher, Mademoiselle Emilie Sagee. She is a pretty Bourguignon, born in Dijon, blonde with light eyes and an amiable character. She is thirty-two. Intelligent, cultured, she soon conquers the Director’s esteem, her colleagues’ friendship and her pupils’ affection.

Strange rumours, however, run through the Pensionnat about the new teacher. In fact, several times, certain pupils have noticed that they disagree on an apparently insignificant detail: the place where they have just met Mlle Sagee. When one says that she has seen her in one part of the establishment, it is frequent that another assures having met her elsewhere at the same moment.

At first, the pupils believe that they are mistaken. But as it continues to occur, they finish by finding the thing very strange. To the point that they decide to speak about it to the other mistresses.

Sometimes a doppelganger may be seen in one location when it is known the person was actually in another location. Other times, the doppelganger may be seen with the person.

American writer Robert Dale Owen who was told the story by Julie von Güldenstubbe, the second daughter of the Baron von Güldenstubbe. In 1845, when von Güldenstubbe was 13, she attended Pensionat von Neuwelcke, an exclusive girl’s school near Wolmar in what is now Latvia.

The Newelcke boarding school, under the directorship of one Madame Buck was an institution dedicated to the betterment of the daughters of Russian nobility (which presumably involved a lot of embroidering and etiquette lessons), and although Mademoiselle Emilie Sagée had been dismissed from numerous prior positions, she was nonetheless in possession of glowing recommendations from her former employers, who no doubt scrupulously avoided the use of the term doppelganger or phantom double in their reference letters. By all reports, she was “a blonde of pleasing appearance and engaging manners; of a slightly nervous temperament, but, to all appearances, enjoying perfect health.” Not long after assuming her duties shepherding the next generation of Russian princesses, rumours started to spread about rather odd encounters with Mlle. Sagée. “She was continually met with at various places at once, and as she could not give a satisfactory excuse for being at one place when her duties required her to be at another, she was suspected of sad misconduct.” While this could have been written off to simple misunderstandings and confusion about the timeline, Mlle. Sagée’s doppelganger craved attention, clearly deciding a less inconclusive demonstration of its existence was in order.

One morning, a delegation goes to find the Arithmetic teacher and tells her that they are sure that Mlle Sagee is a strange person, because she is sometimes in two different places at the same time…

The teacher bursts out laughing, shrugs her shoulders and declares that she has never heard anything quite so stupid, that these young ladies are really too imaginative and that they are making it all up… After which, she sends the girls back to their studies…

But the anomalies in the French teacher’s comportment soon take on a character which excludes all possibility of error or fantasy.

One day when Mlle Sagee is giving a lesson to thirteen of her pupils, and is writing a sentence on the blackboard, the girls are suddenly very frightened to see two Mademoiselle Sagees one beside the other.

Riveted to their benches, they notice with growing stupor that, while the two people who are writing at the blackboard look exactly alike and are making the same gestures, only the real Emilie Sagee, a piece of chalk in her hand, is effectively writing. Her double, with empty hand, is only imitating the movements that she is making while tracing the words.

This story is immediately spread, and causes a sensation among the other boarders. The Director, informed of a strange incident which is supposed to have occurred during a French lesson, interrogates Mlle Sagee’s pupils. But even though all of them, without exception, affirm having seen the second form and are perfectly in agreement on the description that they make of the phenomenon, Mr Buch, too, shrugs his shoulders… He tells them that their story is foolish, that they were dreaming… Perhaps they had been a bit tired at that particular moment. There, there, we’ll say no more about it!

The pupils leave his study very disappointed about not succeeding in convincing him, for they are sure of their facts: they really saw Mlle Sagee divide into two.

A little while later, a second incident comes to trouble the pensionnat. It unfolds in a bedroom where a pupil, Antoinette de Vrangel, is dressing to go with a few friends to a local festival. Mlle Sagee has come to help her, and is hooking up the back of her dress. Suddenly, the young girl looks over her shoulder and sees two Emilie Sagees taking care of her. She is so frightened that she faints.

This time, Mr Buch is worried. He asks hinself if his boarders have not all gone mad. He makes enquiries and learns with fearful astonishment that the pensionnat‘s domestics, too, have seen the French teacher split into two. These peasant women explain to him that, from time to time, in the refectory, they see Mlle Sagee’s double standing behind her chair, while she is eating. This double, they say, imitates all of her movements, but “without knife or fork, or food in its hands”…

Mr Buch is very troubled. He becomes even more so a few days later when some teachers come to tell him, horrified, that they now believe in the ubiquity for they, too, have seen Mlle Sagee divide into two before their eyes…

And the phenomena continue.

The witnesses then notice that there can also be variations. In certain cases, the double doesn’t imitate the movements of the real person. It has a sort of existence of its own. For example, it is seen to remain seated when Mlle Sagee rises. Sometimes, the double’s independence is even clearer. One evening, the French teacher is in bed with a heavy cold. Antoinette de Vrangel has come to read to her to relieve her boredom. Suddenly, she sees her pale and stiffen as if she is about to faint. Frightened, she asks the teacher if she is feeling worse. Mlle Sagee weakly denies it.

A few minutes later, the boarder happens to look over her shoulder and distinctly sees the patient’s double walking back and forth in the room…

On another occasion, whilst Mademoiselle Sagée was engaged in fastening the dress of one of the pupils, Mademoiselle de Wrangel, the terrified girl had beheld, in the mirror before which they stood, the reflections of three figures—that of herself, and of Mademoiselle Sagée; and a third—the double of the young Frenchwoman. In fact, these bilocations continued for such a length of time, and were of such frequent recurrence, that the household began to get, more or less, accustomed to them, and to treat them more unconcernedly

The Doppelganger, obviously miffed at being treated like the furniture, opted for ever more spectacular and inexplicable displays before increasing numbers of witnesses.

At dinner, from time to time, the teacher’s double was seen standing behind her chair imitating her movements while the real Mlle. Sagée was eating, but the double used neither knife nor fork nor did she take any food into her hands. Pupils present at the meals and servants in attendance attested the truth of this phenomenon. Nevertheless it did not always happen that the double imitated the movements of the real person. Sometimes when the latter would arise from her chair, the double would remain seated.

But here is the most remarkable case of the apparently independent activity of Mlle Sagee’s two forms. One day, the pupils of the pensionnat, all forty-two of them, are gathered in the sewing room.

All the pupils, to the number of forty-two, were assembled in the same room busy with embroidery. It was a large room on the ground floor of the principal building. It had four glass doors, which opened on to a large garden belonging to the school.

In the middle of this room was a long table around which the different classes gathered for their needlework. That day the young pupils were all seated about the table and could see very well what was going on in the garden. As they worked they saw Mlle. Sagée busy picking flowers not far from the house; it was one of her favourite pastimes.

At the upper end of the table another teacher was seated in a chair of green morocco. She was in charge of the class. At a given moment this lady left the room and the chair remained empty. But only for a short time, for the young girls saw in it, quite suddenly, the form of Mlle. Sagée.

Immediately they looked into the garden and saw her still there picking flowers, but her movements were slower now, like those of a person overcome by sleep or exhausted by fatigue. They looked again at the chair where the double was seated, silent and impassive, but with such an appearance of reality that if they had not seen Mlle. Sagée and if that they had not known that it was impossible for her to have entered the room unperceived, they would have believed it was she herself. But certain that they were not dealing with a real person, and more or less accustomed to these strange manifestations, two of the most venturesome pupils approached the chair and touching the apparition thought they felt a slight resistance, such as that occasioned by contact with any light material such as gauze or crepe. One even dared to pass in front of the chair and to go through part of the form, despite which, the apparition remained visible for a little while longer, then gradually faded away. The children observed at that instant that Mlle. Sagée was again gathering flowers with her customary vivacity. The forty-two pupils described this phenomenon in exactly the same way.

A particularly odd aspect of the doppelganger’s manifestation was that pretty much everybody could see it, except for the real Emile Sagée herself.

Emilie, had no consciousness of this doubling, but learned it only by hearsay. She never saw the Double, nor ever suspected the state into which she was plunged.

Curiously, whenever the doppelganger appeared, Mlle. Sagée, although unaware of its presence, seemed to suffer notable physical deterioration for the duration of the apparition, only recovering after it had shuffled off into whatever realm doppelgangers occupy when not harassing us.

In the case of Emilie Sagée, the girl was noticed to look pale and exhausted when the double was visible: “the more distinct the double and more material in appearance, the really material person was proportionately wearied, suffering and languid; when, on the contrary, the appearance of the double weakened, the patient was seen to recover strength.

These phenomena last for months, to Mr Buch’s despair. He feared that this strange comportment might damage his establishment’s reputation.

His fears were justified. Many parents, informed of what is happening, remove their children. After eighteen months, there are only twelve pupils left out of forty-two. Mr Buch is then obliged to fire his French teacher – for ubiquity…

The story of Emilie Sagee is known to us through the people who saw her. Mr Buch’s pensionnat received only young ladies of the nobility. Having become elderly ladies, some of them wrote journals, as was often done at the time, in this society. And one of them, Baroness de Guldenstubbe, the little Julie that Mr Buch was so proud of having in his establishment, wrote so many things about Emilie Sagee in her journals, that the English writer and philosopher, Robert Dale Owen, wanted to meet her. The Baroness furnished many details to the writer about the duality of the French teacher. Details that he reported in one of his books which bears the very beautiful title Sounds of Footsteps at the Frontiers of Another Life [Bruits de pas sur les frontieres d’une autre vie].

Collective hallucination has been mentioned. However, before entering Mr Buch’s establishment, Mlle Sagee, who had started teaching at the age of sixteen, had passed through eighteen colleges… eighteen colleges from which she had been fired because of her phenomena of bilocation… It appears difficult to admit that the pupils, teachers and directors of eighteen establishments had suffered the same hallucinatory influence about the same person…

Mlle Sagee wrote nothing about her own case. For the simple reason that she had nothing to say; for at the moment of her divisions, she felt nothing. She was absolutely unconscious of what was happening and – she has often repeated this – she only knew about the phenomenon because of the expression on the faces of the people who were there… It was by seeing their frightened faces, their eyes staring at something invisible which seemed to be moving near her, that she understood… But she had never, herself, seen her double; neither had she noticed the stiffness and slowing down of her movements when her double appeared…

It was noted that the phenomenon took place when Mlle Sagee was very worried or very immersed in her work. The double could also manifest itself in a place about which she was thinking. For example, she has recounted that, on the day when she was picking flowers in the garden, glancing at the sewing room, she had seen the empty armchair and was saying to herself:

“The supervisor has gone, I’m sure that the young ladies will take advantage of it to gossip and waste time…”

And, as a teacher worried about discipline, she had thought:

“Ah! If only I were there!”

And she was…

As a footnote to the sad tale of Emilie Sagée, it was noted that upon her twentieth dismissal from a teaching position due to an insufferable doppelganger, it seems she decided against pursuing her career, or rather her doppelganger decided it for her.

After she had left Newelcke, she stayed in the neighborhood at her sister-in-law’s who had several children, and whenever Fraeulein von Wrangel or others of her former scholars came to see her, these children felt real proud, telling the visitors that they had two aunts Emilie. The children very quickly grew used to the phenomenon to which the young woman was subjected. They said:

For children accept all miracles…

There are many explanations for the doppelganger phenomenon. Mystics throughout the ages have believed they are supernatural creatures: either spiritual copies of the person or downright demonic twins. Meanwhile, scientists say they’re just electrical glitches of the brain, or mental illnesses such as schizophrenia. Only two things are certain about these eerie apparitions: They are often bad news, and a surprising number of significant historical figures have claimed to be haunted by them.

In 1796, Jean Paul Richter invented the term Doppelganger to speak of the phenomenon of double. This German word literally means “the double walker” and designates the hidden part that is created to accompany each of us. Indeed, many people say that they have crossed their double or that of a close relative and traditionally, it is said that the doppelganger can be messenger of death …

The poet Percy Shelley met, in Italy, his doppelganger which pointed silently Sea with his finger. Shortly afterwards, the poet died in a boat accident. The queen of England Elizabeth I discovered her doppelganger lying in bed shortly before her death.

The case of the German poet Goethe suggests that the phenomenon of the double could be related to time and space. As he rode on a highway, he crossed his exact double, riding in the opposite direction, dressed in a gray suit. 8 years later, Goethe rode on the same road but in the opposite direction and realized that he wore the gray suit seen on his double once … Had he crossed a future replica of himself?