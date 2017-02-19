The only pollution at Standing Rock was the trash left behind by environmentalists

Oh the irony, the only pollution at the Standing Rock protest site wasn’t from the oil pipeline, it is from the 2500 ute loads of rubbish the smelly hippies left behind.

Daily Wire reports:

Want to know the damage environmentalists can wreak on an area? Check out these new pictures from North Dakota, where environmentalists protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline left behind such a gargantuan mess near the Cannonball River that ABC News reported, “Local and federal officials estimate there’s enough trash and debris in the camp to fill about 2,500 pickup trucks.” Those trucks will have to haul the trash away before the spring thaw, when it will pollute the Missouri River and other waterways. On Wednesday, Morton County Emergency Manager Tom Doering admitted, “We’re really fighting the clock. There’s more garbage down there than anybody anticipated.” George Kuntz, vice president of the North Dakota Towing Association, told Western Wire: There are roughly 200 vehicles down there at last count, ranging from cars and pickups to rental trucks. We’re going to have a very drastic situation trying to keep these vehicles from getting into the river – what everybody’s been trying to protect from day one. We can’t leave them there. We don’t know what kind of biohazard is going to be produced with all the fluids or any other garbage that’s inside the vehicle.

Nothing like hippycrites, and the green movement has the biggest of them all.

ABC also reports:

Federal and state officials announced plans Wednesday to accelerate cleanup at a camp in southern North Dakota that has housed hundreds and sometimes thousands of Dakota Access pipeline opponents. Officials fear the camp near the Cannonball River will soon flood due to warm weather and rapid snowmelt. They worry trash and debris left behind by people who have left in recent weeks might pollute the Missouri River and other nearby waterways. “With the amount of people that have been out there and the amount of estimated waste and trash out there, there is a good chance it will end up in the river if it is not cleaned up,” Corps spokesman Capt. Ryan Hignight said. Local and federal officials estimate there’s enough trash and debris in the camp to fill about 2,500 pickup trucks. Garbage ranges from trash to building debris to human waste, according to Morton County Emergency Manager Tom Doering. The camp on federal land near the pipeline route has dwindled to a few hundred people as the battle over the $3.8 billion project to move North Dakota oil to Illinois has largely moved into the courts. The Standing Rock Sioux and others believe a pipeline leak under the Missouri River would contaminate water for millions of people. Developer Energy Transfer Partners says the pipeline is safe. The tribe has asked protesters to leave the area, and has been coordinating cleanup at the camp since late last month. Chairman Dave Archambault said at the time it was being funded from $6 million in donations the tribe received to support its pipeline fight. Gov. Doug Burgum, State Engineer Garland Eberle and state Environmental Health Chief Dave Glatt on Tuesday issued a statement pushing for an accelerated cleanup. “We’re really fighting the clock,” Doering said Wednesday. “There’s more garbage down there than anybody anticipated.”

So, they protested the remote chance that there might be an oil leak and while doing it they dumped truckloads of rubbish in the “pristine” environment. Way to go, fools. This is precisely how you lose any support you may have had.

