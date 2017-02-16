“Punch an Islamist” doesn’t catch on due to non-violence from right-wing

” Punch a Nazi” has become very popular both as a catch cry and as an actual act of violence and it is promoted and glorified by the media. ‘ Punch an Islamist” or ” Punch a Leftie ” however simply hasn’t caught on due to the lack of violence amongst the very groups that the ” Punch a Nazi” crowd have accused of White Nationalism, racism and Islamophobia.

What all the so called anti-fascists anti-racists anti-nationalists seem to forget is that punching people for saying things you disagree with is, well…fascist.



Unfortunately punching people simply for having different views is becoming popular both on social media and in reality. Richard Spencer, a self-proclaimed member of the alt-right was punched in the face from the side while being interviewed by a journalist at the anti-Trump protest. The man who attacked him hid his identity with a scarf over his face.The video of Spencer being assaulted immediately went viral with jokes, memes and remixed videos celebrating the unprovoked and cowardly attack on social media.

Demonising people like this is very dangerous as instead of criticising their ideas they are painting them as monsters so that it is socially acceptable to be violent towards them. One of the reasons why the real Nazis shaved the heads of the male and female prisoners inside the concentration camps and tattooed numbers on them like cattle was to dehumanise them. This made it easier for the guards to treat them like animals. The people behind the punch a Nazi movement are stripping away individual’s humanity by painting them as evil in order to make it okay to hurt them. One of their targets Milo Yiannopoulos in stark contrast to those who want to cause him physical harm is not calling for violence.

…Don’t fight identity politics with identity politics.” “White pride, white nationalism, white supremacy isn’t the way to go,” he continued. “The way to go is reminding them and yourselves that you should be aspiring to values and to ideas.” “You should be focusing on what unites people and not what drives them apart,” MILO concluded. “You shouldn’t give a shit about skin color, a shit about sexuality… You shouldn’t give a shit about gender, and you should be deeply suspicious of the people who do.” -Breitbart