Ratbag fishing companies attempting to dodge the law

Just before the 2014 election Trevor Mallard did something unexpected and sat down with National to work out how to push through the ban on Foreign Charter Vessels fishing in NZ waters for NZ owned companies with NZ fishing quotas.

This meant that the law passed through after being delayed, much to the dismay of certain fisheries companies who had been using foreign charter vessels with cheap foreign labour to fish for NZ fish.

Now NZ First MP Richard Prosser is claiming that there are some ratbags in the industry trying to make it impossible to employ NZers on fishing boats, so they can import their own labour.

It is unacceptable that foreign-owned and controlled companies with New Zealand flagged vessels fishing in New Zealand waters are favouring foreign crews ahead of New Zealanders, says New Zealand First Fisheries Spokesperson Richard Prosser. “New Zealand First has been advised Jaico Ltd, a New Zealand listed fishing company based in Timaru with two directors – one in Korea, another in Timaru – want 100 crew for their trawler Pacinui and seek an Approval in Principle from Immigration NZ to do so. “To get approval there must not be suitable New Zealand workers available. “However, Jaico’s job advertisements are clearly biased in favour of employing Koreans in all of the key positions and excluding New Zealanders, even though Pacinui is a New Zealand flagged vessel and is fishing in New Zealand waters. “It is clear Jaico want their ship crewed by Koreans in which case work conditions are less likely to meet New Zealand requirements. “With Jaico favouring Korean qualifications in their job advertisements, Immigration NZ should suspend their request for an Approval in Principle because it is a manifest attempt to skirt around our laws and avoid hiring New Zealanders.

Immigration Minister Michael Woodhouse should man up and stop this from happening.

– NZ First