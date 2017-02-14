The real cost of powering electric cars. Who is going to pay, the user? If so who will buy them?

The Daily Mail reports on some inconvenient truths for gay electric car owners…it isn’t as green as you think it is.

Britain could need up to 20 more nuclear power stations should the electric car replace the petrol engine.

Research by Transport for London suggests a switch to an all-electric fleet in the city would cause a ‘massive strain’ on the network due to the amount of power needed to recharge vehicles’ batteries.

It comes days after the Department for Transport announced measures to boost electric vehicle use.

According to the Times, the TfL research said ‘green’ cars in the city would need between seven and eight gigawatt-hours per year, roughly the equivalent to the amount of electricity produced by two nuclear power stations.

The paper said it would mean 20 new stations were needed should fleets of low-emission vehicles spread across the UK.

It has led to calls for ‘more investment’ in alternative fuels ‘beyond electricity and hydrogen’.

Paul Blacklock, of Calor, which produces gas-based fuel for cars that is available at around 1,500 filling stations in the UK, told The Times: ‘Everyone is saying that we need to go to a wholly electric vehicle future, but they aren’t being honest about what the possible cost of this will be.’

He added: ‘The frustration is that the vehicle manufacturers are choosing not to make other options available to UK drivers.’

MailOnline has approached Transport for London for comment.

Meanwhile the DfT said motorway services and large fuel retailers could be forced to provide electric charge points and hydrogen refuelling stations.

Data showing the location and availability of charging stations was also set to be made openly available.

Transport minister John Hayes said ‘we must take action now and be ready to take more action later’ to accelerate electric car use.