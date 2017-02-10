There really isn’t any way Willie-gate can be spun as positive for Andrew Little

DPF over at Kiwiblog summarises

“Here was a party that spent last week standing up to Trump and for progressive values, and this week we’re proposing to slot a right-wing, shock-jock into Parliament? We just want a party that puts forward Labour values every week of the year. “We want an inclusive big-tent party, but where do you draw the line? This guy supports charter schools – he’s no lefty. “I just hope Andrew [Little] is right about Willie – because he’s made a mighty big captain’s call on this one. He can’t say people didn’t warn him.”

Captain’s call is a term that comes from Australia first used by Tony Abbott to justify his decision to give Prince Phillip a knighthood. It is now used to generally denote any stupid unilateral decision by a leader.

Little told RNZ Jackson’s Roast Busters comments were wrong and that he had apologised for them. ​”There is no open revolt,” Little said.

No open revolt? He has caucus members hiring PR firms to help them campaign against his decision. Let’s look at who he has put offside with this: