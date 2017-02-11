Research shows male genital mutilation to have health benefits exceeding 200 times the risk

What is it with cultures wanting to cut bits of our bobs? And no,

A systematic review of male infant circumcision led by Dr Brian Morris, professor emeritus at the University of Sydney, found the benefits of the procedure exceed the associated risks by 200 to one. The study, published in the World Journal of Clinical Pediatrics, reports that uncircumcised males face an 80 per cent risk of developing a foreskin-related condition requiring medical attention. By comparison, the risk of an “associated adverse event” from the circumcision procedure – the surgical removal of the foreskin of the penis – is about one in 250. “Over their lifetime more than one in two uncircumcised males will suffer an adverse medical condition caused by their foreskin,” said Dr Morris.

An adverse medical condition. Like a rash, or inflammation. A bit like mould growing in those killer houses, that’s what happens if you don’t keep yourself clean or if you tear the skin by being… erm… an enthusiastic penis enthusiast.

So, should all little boys have their little boys cut so they can be lazy and not clean themselves?

The researchers’ risk-benefit estimates were based on an analysis of research data compiled from 140 “high-quality” research studies relevant to Australia. The studies had determined the level of protection male circumcision affords against conditions such as urinary infections, inflammatory conditions, sexually transmitted infections and genital cancers as well as the level of risk posed by the circumcision procedure in infancy. Dr Morris said permitting male circumcision only for medical reasons was “penny wise, pound foolish”. “The enormous benefit but low risk makes early infant circumcision akin to childhood vaccination,” he said. The The Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP) disagrees but accepts that there are differing medical and non-medical opinions on the often highly emotive and cultural issue of infant male circumcision. “The RACP believes that the frequency of diseases modifiable by circumcision, the level of protection offered by circumcision and the complication rates of circumcision do not warrant routine infant circumcision for healthy male infants in Australia and New Zealand,”

Just clean your dick head, dickhead.

