Salami tactics in Germany

I have some contacts in Germany that I recently e-mailed when trying to confirm the truth of something I had been told by another source. I had been told that the German government and media are covering up one of the aspects of the Muslim migrant gang rapes of German women and girls that are regularly occurring. I was told that the gang rapes not only included a brutal rape but also a brutal beating after the rape. This in some cases has become public knowledge but my source told me that many of the women were also being mutilated and that that fact was being covered up.

Neither of my contacts was able to verify what I had been told but they both had some interesting things to tell me.

Contact One:

so.. regarding your question: no, I have not heard anything about “mutilate”. Yes, there are a lot of rapes and sexual assaults.. so I stopped counting. I guess, if you really watch out for stuff like that, you’ll find some new horror-news nearly every few days.. and of course government policy and mainstream media are trying to cover up all that stuff as good as they can, like for example Silvester in the city Frankfurt.. with up to 900 (!) aggressive Arabs looking out for trouble. humiliating women.. searching for fights.. well. yes.. shit like that happens for sure.. but mutilating?.. certainly not unimaginable.. but I don’t know..

Contact Two:

I do not know anything about mutilations. So I will not state if this is true, or if this is wrong. What I can say for sure is that the media AND the officials were downplaying A LOT of what happened in Cologne on New Years Eve 2015/2016. It’s what we call salami tactics.

To give you an example. The first official police report was that New Year’s eve has been, except for some usual minor disturbances, absolutely peaceful.

An initial press release described the evening as “relaxed” before stories of the chaos emerged in local media, and Mr Albers later admitted the “statement was incorrect”.

The Chief Constable “Albers” was fired later on as a scapegoat. Thanks to social media, the truth could not be suppressed anymore, the first reports in MSM and official reports have been about some gropings at the “Domplatte” (Place in front of the cathedral), but for sure NO rapes.

I read the official police report, which was leaked.

…According to a leaked police document…

Authorities now think that on New Year’s Eve, more than 1,200 women were sexually assaulted in various German cities, including more than 600 in Cologne and about 400 in Hamburg. More than 2,000 men were allegedly involved, and 120 suspects — about half of them foreign nationals who had only recently arrived in Germany — have been identified. Only four have been convicted, but more trials are underway. -washingtonpost.com

I saw on Video for example, this one heroic doorman of the DOM Hotel.

And found some other very very credible internal information (no source here, sorry!) that describes two police officers (one female) standing helplessly beside a bunch of “immigrants” raping a woman. Personal note: They carry a side arm. I wonder what for, if not to prevent capital crime?

To make this short. After months it was made public that a couple of women (how much exactly, I don’t know, exact figures seem to be hard to come by) are pregnant. From rape. As far as I know you don’t get pregnant from some guy slapping you on the ass.

The most non-issue, until today, is the fate of the white males. I know they have been robbed, kicked and worse, when they tried to defend their woman. (As you may know, we are all unarmed, as the government likes us to be) but nobody speaks about this because they are just white heterosexual males. Their fate is not worth a single line in the news. One could come to the conclusion that the media decided to cover the assault on the women to prevent anyone from writing about what happened to the men.