Still think you did the right thing Murray?

And Prime Minister Bill English can’t even say if Israel will answer the phone if we call. Has no idea of our diplomatic status. Which isn’t much of a surprise when both ambassadors have been punted.

Murray’s brain fart has put us on the wrong side of history, the wrong side of our allies, and the wrong side of decency.

Bill English could have fixed this. But he chose not to, placing the feelings and reputation of one cabinet minister ahead of the needs of Israel, the Trump administration and our traditional allies.

In the mean time, the New Zealand public, apart from the Muslims and hard left, are deeply unhappy and feeling powerless to cause any change.

An election is coming up though. And I will not be voting for National. Any party that places the interests of terrorists ahead of those of a democratic nation does not deserve my vote.