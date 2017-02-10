Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Sunspring

by Whaleoil Staff on February 10, 2017 at 7:00pm

Some guy took a keyboard prediction algorithm, fed a bunch of Sci-fi scripts into its local dictionary, and then made a short film from the script it wrote. It makes absolutely no sense but it’s watchable.  Perhaps even … awesome.

 

