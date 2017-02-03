Te Tii marae want media to pay $10k for broadcasting rights

The taniwha placating business must be soft.

Waitangi’s Te Tii marae is attempting to sell exclusive broadcasting rights to media for $10,000 to cover this year’s Waitangi day celebrations. The secretary of Waitangi Marae Mauri Komiti Tana Apiata says the tradition of media companies gifting a koha to the Marae has been scrapped, and replaced with a ‘coverage fee’. It is believed Newshub was first approached, but Tana Apiata said the deal would be opened up to other broadcasters if Newshub declined. 1 NEWS and Newshub are refusing to pay for exclusive rights.

Ha. Imagine the precedent!

The secretary has also offered a cheaper ‘coverage’ fee of $1,200, which gives entry to journalists, photographers and camera operators. However, they would be restricted to just two areas of the marae grounds.

If you didn’t think the whole idea was a farce before, then I hope you’ve finally got to that point now.

The chairman of the Waitangi National Trust Board Pita Paraone describes the deal as “downright ridiculous”. He told 1 NEWS the media should not be asked to pay to do their job. Te Tii’s new media rules come after heated debates among marae trustees following Prime Minister Bill English’s decision to boycott the ceremonies.

The inmates are running the asylum. How we, as a nation, can continue to allow ourselves to be beholden to these clowns is beyond me. Respect flows both ways.

Bloody brownmail…Waitangi Marae is a public park owned by the citizens of NZ!

1News and Newshub should record the proceedings via drone…that will sort them out.

– Heath Moore, NZN via Yahoo! News