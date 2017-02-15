The racism of Black Lives Matter founder Yusra Khogali

You know they’ve lost the argument and the plot when they use racism to fight alleged racism.

Truth Revolt reports:

While the news media continue to either suggest or openly declare that President Trump and his administration are white supremacists, they ignore the blatant racism of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) terrorist movement.

A BLM leader in Toronto recently posted on Facebook that white people are “sub-human,” that blacks are “superhuman,” and that the white race could be wiped out “if we had the power to.”

Heat Street reports that Toronto BLM co-founder Yusra Khogali argued that black people are the superior race because white people possess “genetic defects” that make them lesser humans.

“Whiteness is not humxness, in fact, white skin is sub-humxn,” she wrote, using the gender-inclusive “x” construction favored by identity politics fanatics. “All phenotypes exist within the black family and white ppl are a genetic defect of blackness.”

She explained that white people are lesser because “[they] have a higher concentration of enzyme inhibitors that suppress melanin production. They are genetically deficient because melanin is present at the inception of life.”

“Melanin enables black skin to capture light and hold it in its memory mode which reveals that blackness converts light into knowledge. Melanin directly communicates with cosmic energy,” she added.

Yeah, that sounds legit.

Khogali then proclaimed: “White ppl are recessive genetic defects. This is factual.”

Khogali went on to muse that “Black ppl simply through their dominant genes can literally wipe out the white race if we had the power to.”

“Do you ever wonder how black ppl after centuries of colonial violence, genocide and destruction—no matter what systems created to make us extinct… How we keep coming back? It is because we are superhumxns,” she added.

How is this not black supremacism, and why are the media not condemning this facet of the Black Lives Matter movement?

As Heat Street previously reported, during a protest in Toronto Khogali accused Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of being a “white supremacist terrorist” for welcoming refugees to the country. She was seen shouting: “When Justin Trudeau says that he is a liar! He’s a hypocrite! He is a white supremacist terrorist! That is what he is. Do not be fooled by his liberal bullshit. Do not be fooled.”