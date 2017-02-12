Terrorists are “definitely” hiding among syrian refugees

Trump was right again.

In an interview with Yahoo News’s Michael Isikoff, the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said that terrorists were definitely hiding among the more than 4.8 million people who have been displaced by the Syrian Civil War. Asked if some of those who fled are “aligned with terrorists,” Assad quickly replied: “Definitely.” “You can find it on the Net,” Assad went on. “Those terrorists in Syria, holding the machine gun or killing people, they [appear as] peaceful refugees in Europe or in the West.” “You don’t need a significant number to commit atrocities,” he noted. He also said that the 9/11 attacks were pulled off by fewer than 20 terrorists, “out of maybe millions of immigrants in the United States. So it’s not about the number, it’s about the quality, it’s about the intentions.”

So Trump wanted to put a lid on it, and a liberal activist judge got in the way. In New Zealand, politicians don’t even acknowledge the potential problem in the first place – a refugee is a refugee, no matter what.

That is Bashar al-Assad basically siding with Donald Trump.

Makes you wonder about the quality of our politicians who ranted and raved about Trump’s sensible immigration plans.

I hope the dopey Chester Borrows is watching this video. I hope the Appeals Court judges in the US are watching as well.

We need to stop and check thoroughly any refugee coming from this region.

-RealClearPolitics