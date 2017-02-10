That’s not Dirty Politics, THIS is Dirty Politics

What Nicky Hager described as Dirty Politics, (communication between, bloggers, journalists and politicians) is mere child’s play. Real Dirty Politics have been revealed in a secret media memo containing detailed plans to undermine President Trump. The memo was leaked by the Washington Free Beacon who attended a retreat in Florida for one hundred wealthy donors. The memo was distributed by Media Matters founder and liberal operative David Brock.

…The memo, “Democracy Matters: Strategic Plan for Action,” outlines Brock’s four-year agenda to attack Trump and Republicans using Media Matters, American Bridge, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), and Shareblue. The memo contains plans for defeating Trump through impeachment, expanding Media Matters’ mission to combat “government misinformation,” ensuring Democratic control of the Senate in the 2018 midterm elections, filing lawsuits against the Trump administration, monetizing political advocacy, using a “digital attacker” to delegitimize Trump’s presidency and damage Republicans, and partnering with Facebook to combat “fake news.”

Legal jihad is one of their key plans and we can already see only a couple of weeks into Trump’s presidency how successfully the opposition has ankle tapped him with legal challenges. George Soros is a compelling example of what monetising political advocacy can do as organisations that he funds have been linked repeatedly to violent protests and marches like the riot at Berkeley University against Milo Yiannopoulos and the Women’s March that was organised by Sharia Law advocate and terrorism linked Linda Sarsour.

The memo contains multiple plans of attack against a democratically elected government. The plan is to control the news by partnering with social media to label as fake news anything that would challenge their narrative. The plan is undoubtedly dirty as it is about paying people to protest, using the courts as a way to slow down and damage an administration, a co-ordinated attempt to impeach a President and the use of a ” digital attacker” to delegitimise President Trump and damage the Republican party.

To read the memo in full click here.