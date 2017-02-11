Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

ACT better be careful. If National can get there with Winston alone…
0

The Art of the Deal

by Cameron Slater on February 11, 2017 at 4:30pm

Jono and Ben

Soon after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, comedian Arjen Lubach locked on to one key slogan of Trump’s: “America First”. If America is number one, Lubach asked, could the Netherlands be second?

He produced a satiric promo video asking just that, complete with a Trump impersonator extolling the virtues of the Netherland’s racist “Black Pete” tradition.

Jono and Ben have taken up the challenge and made one for New Zealand

… this is Steve Joyce… total loser…. right in the face.

Heh

And the Australian one…

 

– Stuff

 

Been feeling guilty? Time to sort that out.
Click Here to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.

Tagged:
Print
20%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu