Andrew Little: “Stop the Muslim Ban”
Time to jump the shark

by Whaleoil Staff on February 5, 2017 at 3:30pm

When I joined WO as a volunteer I asked Cam for the major dos and don’ts.  He gave me some.  And then added

And NO f______ cat pictures!

It’s been a standing joke ever since.  Even to the point where one year I was going to lock him out of his own blog and exclusively run cat pictures for the morning of April 1st.  Sadly, I didn’t have the bottle to carry out my nefarious plan.  And now that I have the courage, the joke’s already known.

So how else can I push this any further?  Have I reached peak-cat?

I don’t think so.   Not yet.   This has to be my best shot at it yet:  

 

