UPDATE: It’s time for some political tribute tattoos

by SB on February 1, 2017 at 10:00am

UPDATED: A reader sent us in a Helen Clark Tribute tattoo which I have added to the post

If a Kiwi truck driver is happy to wear tribute tattoo for a journalist with a face for radio like Patrick Gower then it opens up a world of possibilities for political tribute tattoos.

screenshot-whaleoil

I will get one of Trump obviously since I am such a fan…

My President Trump tribute tattoo

For those who think Andrew Little is pretty fantastic, there is always this tattoo…

Andrew Little tribute tattoo

Then, of course, there is our very own dear leader, Kumara Bill…

a Bill English tribute tattoo

Fans of political blogger, journalist and altogether “controversial, extreme right” commentator Cameron Slater could have one of these bad boys…

Cameron Slater tribute tattoo

Finally, a certain ex-leader who will not be named could be immortalised with this tattoo…

tribute tattoo for a certain ex-leader who shall remain nameless

screenshot-Whaleoil

It turns out people actually DO like putting politicians on their skin, check these out…

 

 

 

