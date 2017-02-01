UPDATE: It’s time for some political tribute tattoos

UPDATED: A reader sent us in a Helen Clark Tribute tattoo which I have added to the post

If a Kiwi truck driver is happy to wear tribute tattoo for a journalist with a face for radio like Patrick Gower then it opens up a world of possibilities for political tribute tattoos.

I will get one of Trump obviously since I am such a fan…

For those who think Andrew Little is pretty fantastic, there is always this tattoo…

Then, of course, there is our very own dear leader, Kumara Bill…

Fans of political blogger, journalist and altogether “controversial, extreme right” commentator Cameron Slater could have one of these bad boys…

Finally, a certain ex-leader who will not be named could be immortalised with this tattoo…

It turns out people actually DO like putting politicians on their skin, check these out…