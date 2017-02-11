Trolls must troll

Trolls don’t survive too long under our moderators’ watch, but you’ll have seen them most other places.

Jesse enjoys posting inflammatory or off-topic comments in online forums with the express purpose of provoking an emotional response or disrupting the discussion for his own amusement.

He often finds himself taking 10 minutes out from work to construct a post for some news website or another. There is only one goal: to provoke a reaction – the stronger, the better.

A good troll, in Jesse’s opinion, is never detected as a wind-up. He sees it as a skill, and as harmless fun.

His favourite trolls include impersonations of benefit bludgers, fundamentalist Christians and cat-haters. He recounts one successful comment he posted on an article about legalising marijuana.

“I went against, but used obviously fake material for why it should be banned, eg ‘my brother used to inject it as a teen and failed at high school as a result and suffers from constant asthma attacks now’.”

Reaction was huge, Jesse is pleased to recount.

“Even if I just get one person giving me a good lengthy argument against me, it’s good. It is funny when you get 20 responses and 20 thumbs down.

“The whole point is not getting caught out, the moment someone says ‘This guy’s not real’, it’s game over.”

Any controversial subject with a majority voice is an attractive target. “If there’s a Trump thing, I will support Trump.”

An internet native since he was 12, Jesse takes the hobby so seriously that he seeks out “amateur trolls” to expose them.

He says he will never target one person or aim to cause distress. He goes so far as to say those that do are mentally ill.

“I do see the things people do, they ruin people’s lives … People that end up making people kill themselves, that’s way too far, and they must have psychological problems to want to do that to people.”