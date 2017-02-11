Trump: “One China” just fine with him

US President Donald Trump agreed to honour the United States’ “One China” policy during a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the White House says. Trump on Friday (NZT) used the phone call to take steps to improve ties after angering Beijing by talking to Taiwan’s leader. A White House statement said the two leaders had a lengthy phone conversation on Thursday night Washington time.

Lengthy. Not 15 minutes. And they didn’t talk about golf.

t came hours before Trump is to play host to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House and later, at his Palm Beach, Florida, retreat. The White House said Trump and Xi discussed numerous topics. “President Trump agreed, at the request of President Xi, to honour our ‘one China’ policy,” the statement said. “Representatives of the United States and China will engage in discussions and negotiations on various issues of mutual interest.” The call was described as cordial with both leaders expressing best wishes to their peoples. “They also extended invitations to meet in their respective countries. President Trump and President Xi look forward to further talks with very successful outcomes,” the statement said.

Trump doesn’t want the US to be the world’s police force. It can be someone else’s turn.

Personally I can’t wait for the liberal outrage when the US stops its colonialist world domination which then results in something else going wrong causing the usual suspects to blame the US for not doing enough. You just know it’s coming.

– Reuters via Stuff