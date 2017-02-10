Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Want to spank this journalist? You have her permission

by Cameron Slater on February 10, 2017 at 8:00am

Meet Susie Boniface, a British journalist.  She’s set the conditions for her to be fine with being called a disparaging name while you spank her.  And those conditions have come to pass.

I’ll pass on the oat fetish and clearly I’m not flying to the UK just to get cater to her jollies, but Mrs Flapjack is now a done deal.

Here’s a lesson for anyone:  never make deals you don’t expect to have to deliver on.

Green MP Keith Locke said he’d run naked through Epsom if Rodney Hide got elected.  He didn’t. He had undies on, body paint, and walked.

 

 

 

