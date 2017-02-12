Well done Murray, he’s destroyed diplomatic relations with Israel now

Israel has moved to permanently downgrade its ties to New Zealand as a result of our treachery in the United Nations Security Council:

Times of Israel reports:

Israel is permanently downgrading its diplomatic ties with New Zealand and Senegal, punishing these countries for co-sponsoring an anti-settlement resolution in the United Nations Security Council last year, The Times of Israel has learned. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided this week not to return Israel’s ambassadors to Wellington and Dakar, who had been recalled after Resolution 2334 passed on December 23, according to a senior source intimately familiar with the issue. Until the resolution passed, Israel had resident ambassadors in both countries. Netanyahu’s decision not to send the envoys back to Senegal and Wellington is not a formal demoting of ties, but with only a charge d’affaires remaining in these capitals from now on, and no resident ambassador, bilateral relations will effectively have been downgraded. Israel has already cancelled its foreign aid programs in Senegal. The Prime Minister’s Office did not respond to a query on the matter. The Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem said in a statement there is “no decision to downgrade diplomatic relations with Senegal and New Zealand.” New Zealand and Senegal were two of four co-sponsors of the contentious resolution, which declared that Israel’s policy to build settlements in East Jerusalem and the West Bank has “no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law and a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-State solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace.” Jerusalem has no diplomatic ties with the resolution’s other two co-sponsors, Malaysia and Venezuela.

Well done Murray McCully, you’ve single handed set back relations with the ONLY democracy in the Middle East. I bet McCully’s Arab mates are ecstatic, but New Zealand shouldn’t be proud of this accomplishment.

What Murray McCully has done is to say that we stand with terrorists, Islamists, despots and dictators against democracy.

I sent an OIA to DPMC about any ministerial briefings to cabinet and they fobbed it off to McCully. I fully expect him to breach the 20 day deadline and obfuscate his way out of the hole he has dug.

Bill English has a lot to answer for as well, letting his rogue minister go off stabbing friendly democracies in the back. I don’t believe English was deliberately provocative, rather he was too stupid to understand what McCully was about. There is still no excuse for stupidity.

It is a sad day when New Zealand, via the actions of McCully, is seen to stand with anti-democratic nations and terrorists.

