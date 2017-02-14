Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

Activist or ordinary Kiwi Muslim? What does her twitter feed reveal?
0

Whaleoil General Debate

by Cameron Slater on February 14, 2017 at 7:00am

Whaleoil General Debate is brought to you by
unnameduse coupon code WHALE OIL to get 10% off e-cigarettes and e-liquids

Morning everyone, and welcome to Whaleoil’s daily General Debate post (another one called Backchat will start at 6pm). To participate you’ll need to register a free Disqus account.

There are some rules, and if there is one thing about Whaleoil that you need to know is that these rules are dispassionately and strictly enforced.  (No really.  Just the tiniest of slip ups and you’re toast.  This place is brutal. No sense of humour what-so-ever. You’ve been warned.)

 

Please support Whaleoil.
Click Here to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.
Be part of making sure Whaleoil's voice continues.

Tagged:
Print
28%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu