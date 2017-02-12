You may have seen in the women’s magazines the “Who wore it better?” articles where female movie stars wearing the same dress are compared and given a score out of ten.

I have four different fundraising approaches for you to compare where I ask you to decide who did it better. You can give a score out of ten if you like and feel free to comment on the relative pros and cons of each approach.

Contestant number one ran the “Make Paula Bennett angry” campaign.

*(Judges please note the lack of comments on this campaign post)

Contestant number two ran the Kittynap Krisis campaign.

Contestant number four ran the “Read the other side of the story” campaign.

Please let us know your ratings in the comments.

