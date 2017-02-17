I wonder what would happen if Murray visited?

New Zealand, at the behest of Muray McCully, co-sponsored UN Security Council Resolution 2334 with Venezuela, Senegal and Malaysia against Israel.

While the US abstained it was against the wishes of incoming President Trump. Now chickens are coming home to roost.

Times of Israel reports:

The Trump administration imposed sanctions against Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami, accusing him of playing a major role in international drug trafficking. El Aissami, who has been accused of anti-Semitism and ties to Iran and the terrorist group Hezbollah, has been barred from entering the United States. The executive decree issued Monday is the result of a years-long investigation. One confidential intelligence document links El Aissami to 173 Venezuelan passports and IDs that were issued to individuals from the Middle East, including people connected to Hezbollah, reported CNN. There was no immediate reaction from the Venezuelan government or El Aissami, who has long denied any criminal ties. He was tapped as the South American country’s vice president by President Nicolas Maduro in early January. “Not only implicated in drug trafficking and relations with the Colombian terrorist FARC movement, El-Aissami has inherited ex-President Hugo Chavez’s hatred of Israel and Jews and can now pursue Maduro’s anti-Semitism, further threatening Jewish lives in Venezuela,” the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s representative in Latin America, Ariel Gelblung, said in January. He added: “Indeed, El-Aissami may transform anti-Semitism into state policy and further the transplantation of the Middle East conflict to South America.” According to the Wiesenthal Center, Aissami’s name has appeared as an intermediary between Iran and Argentina in the plan to camouflage Tehran’s alleged complicity in the 1994 Buenos Aires AMIA Jewish Center bombing, which killed 85 and injured 300. No one has been brought to justice for the bombing.

This is the country and the people with whom Murray McCully aligned New Zealand against democratic Israel.

He aligned our country with anti-semitic, terror supporting nations. His leader, Bill English, said nothing and still has failed to answer adequately why it is that New Zealand aligned ourselves with anti-semitic nations to bash Israel.

Murray McCully has placed New Zealand on the wrong side of history, but we still don’t know why.

– Times of Israel