The word for today is…

celebrity (noun) – 1. One who is widely known and of great popular interest.

2. Fame or popular renown.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Late 14th century, “solemn rite or ceremony,” from Old French celebrit√© “celebration” or directly from Latin celibritatem (nominative celebritas) “multitude, fame,” from celeber “frequented, populous”. Meaning “condition of being famous” is from circa 1600; that of “famous person” is from 1849.