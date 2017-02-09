Word of the day

The word for today is…

conflate (verb) – 1. To bring together; meld or fuse: “The problems [with the biopic] include … dates moved around, lovers deleted, many characters conflated into one” (Ty Burr).

2. To combine (two variant texts, for example) into one whole.

3. To fail to distinguish between; confuse.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1540s, from Latin conflat-, past participle stem of conflare “to blow up, kindle, light; bring together, compose,” also “to melt together,” literally “to blow together,” from com “with, together”) + flare “to blow”.