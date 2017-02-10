Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Word of the day

by Korau on February 10, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

eschatology (noun) – 1. The branch of theology that is concerned with the end of the world or of humankind.
2. A belief or a doctrine concerning the ultimate or final things, such as death, the destiny of humanity, the Second Coming, or the Last Judgment.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1834, from Latinised form of Greek eskhatos “last, furthest, uttermost, extreme, most remote” in time, space, degree (from PIE *eghs-ko-, suffixed form of *eghs “out;” see ex-) + -ology. In theology, the study of the four last things (death, judgment, heaven, hell).

 

