The word for today is…

katzenjammer (noun) – 1. A loud, discordant noise.

2. A hangover.

3. A state of depression or bewilderment.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1821, in a German context, “a hangover,” American English colloquial, from German Katzenjammer “hangover” (18th century.), also figuratively, in colloquial use, “remorse of conscience, vow to mend one’s ways,” literally “wailing of cats, misery of cats,” from katzen, comb. form of katze “cat” + jammer “distress, wailing”