Word of the day

newspeak (noun) – Deliberately ambiguous and contradictory language used to mislead and manipulate the public.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : Name of the artificial language of official communication in George Orwell’s novel “Nineteen Eighty-Four,” 1949, from new + speak. Frequently applied to what is perceived as propagandistic warped English.
