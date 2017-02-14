Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

Activist or ordinary Kiwi Muslim? What does her twitter feed reveal?
0

Word of the day

by Korau on February 14, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

newspeak (noun) –  Deliberately ambiguous and contradictory language used to mislead and manipulate the public.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Name of the artificial language of official communication in George Orwell’s novel “Nineteen Eighty-Four,” 1949, from new + speak. Frequently applied to what is perceived as propagandistic warped English.

 

Please support Whaleoil.
Click Here to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.
Be part of making sure Whaleoil's voice continues.

Tagged:
Print
28%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu