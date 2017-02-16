Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Huntly Muslim objective reached: Police Commissioner considering Hate Crime legislation
Word of the day

by Korau on February 16, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

psychotic (adj) –  Of, relating to, or affected by psychosis.

(noun) – A person affected by psychosis.

psychosis (noun) – An acute or chronic mental state marked by loss of contact with reality, disorganized speech and behaviour, and often hallucinations or delusions, seen in certain mental illnesses, such as schizophrenia, and other medical disorders.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1889, coined from psychosis, on the model of neurotic/neurosis, from Greek psykhe- “mind, soul”.

 

