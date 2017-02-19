Word of the day

The word for today is…

talisman (noun) – 1. An object marked with magic signs and believed to confer on its bearer supernatural powers or protection.

2. Something that apparently has magic power.

Etymology : 1630s, “magical figure cut or engraved under certain observances,” from French talisman, in part via Arabic tilsam (plural tilsaman), from Byzantine Greek telesma “talisman, religious rite, payment,” earlier “consecration, ceremony,” originally in ancient Greek “completion,” from telein “perform (religious rites), pay (tax), fulfill,” from telos “end, fulfillment, completion”. The Arabic word also was borrowed into Turkish, Persian, Hindi.