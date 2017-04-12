12 months home detention for scumbag father that abused 10 year old daughter for two years

Reading this puts you off your food.

A father has escaped jail for kicking his young daughter with steel-capped boots and abusing her for almost two years.

Shaun Eden Lindsay, 37, was today sentenced at the Manukau District Court to 12 months home detention for injuring with intent and a representative charge of assault.

Judge Richard Earwacker also gave the 37-year-old a stern warning that he would be monitoring his progress through judicial reports.

The court heard how for almost two years, Lindsay abused his 10-year-old daughter who was in his sole custody.

In September 2013, he kicked her around her upper thighs with his steel-capped boots which made her cry, caused bruising and prevented her from sitting down for some time.

Another time, he returned home and his then-partner told him his daughter had been misbehaving so he slapped her across the face.

When she once slept in, it angered him so he pushed her against the wall.

On a different occasion he kicked her so hard he broke his own toe because she went outside to play with the other children and had lied about doing the washing up.