12 months home detention for scumbag father that abused 10 year old daughter for two years

Reading this puts you off your food.
A father has escaped jail for kicking his young daughter with steel-capped boots and abusing her for almost two years.
Shaun Eden Lindsay, 37, was today sentenced at the Manukau District Court to 12 months home detention for injuring with intent and a representative charge of assault.
Judge Richard Earwacker also gave the 37-year-old a stern warning that he would be monitoring his progress through judicial reports.
The court heard how for almost two years, Lindsay abused his 10-year-old daughter who was in his sole custody.
In September 2013, he kicked her around her upper thighs with his steel-capped boots which made her cry, caused bruising and prevented her from sitting down for some time.
Another time, he returned home and his then-partner told him his daughter had been misbehaving so he slapped her across the face.
When she once slept in, it angered him so he pushed her against the wall.
On a different occasion he kicked her so hard he broke his own toe because she went outside to play with the other children and had lied about doing the washing up.
Here’s the silver lining.
After the abuse was uncovered two years ago, the girl was taken into CYFs care and now lives with another family.
But then it goes all bad again
Judge Earwacker said he was satisfied Lindsay showed remorse and that he’d made “genuine efforts” to rehabilitate himself by taking a Ministry of Education parenting programme, getting a new supportive partner and removing himself from Auckland.
However, the judge said he was troubled by earlier reports which said Lindsay lacked insight into his offending and tried to minimise it by saying it “wasn’t that hard”.
Judge Earwacker also couldn’t be sure of the effect of the abuse on his daughter as there was no victim impact statement.
12 months Home D for repeatedly taking your shitty life out on your kid like that is simply not enough. Shaun Eden Lindsay should have gone inside for a stretch and discover what it is like to be at the other end of such a relationship.
– Amelia Wade, NZ Herald
