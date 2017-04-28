National announces dramatic pork barrel election ‘bribes’

The Government will allocate $11 billion in new capital infrastructure over the next four Budgets in addition to spending already included in agency baselines, Finance Minister Steven Joyce says. “We are growing faster than we have for a long time and adding more jobs all over the country,” Mr Joyce says. “That’s a great thing, but to keep growing, it’s important we keep investing in the infrastructure that enables that growth.” Mr Joyce says that the focus will be on the infrastructure that supports growth, with capital investment in Budget 2017 being increased to $4 billion, including $812 million for reinstating State Highway One, north and south of Kaikoura. “We are investing hugely in new schools, hospitals, housing, roads, and railways. This investment will extend that run-rate significantly, and include new investment in the justice and defence sectors as well. The capital commitment in Budget 2017 will represent the biggest addition to the Government’s capital stock in decades. “To put that into context, the net new capital allocated in the last four Budgets was $4.8 billion, of which $4.1 billion was funded through the proceeds of the mixed ownership model programme,” Mr Joyce says. “In Budget 2016 we were forecasting just $3.6 billion in new capital spend between Budget 17 and Budget 20 compared to $11 billion now.” “The $11 billion is additional spend on top of investments already planned by the Government. If you add the Government’s budgeted new capital investment together with the investment made through baselines and through the National Land Transport Fund – the total is around $23 billion over the next four years, or an average of nearly $6 billion per year.

If there’s one thing that Steve Joyce likes doing, it is giving other people’s money away. And as pork barrels go, eleven billion is a decent election bribe that will spread up and down the country.

The devil will be in the detail however as the Announcement party is unlikely to really achieve much in the short term. After all, if it was that easy, they would have build houses in the tens of thousands by now instead of the ‘barely a thousand’.

National are facing infrastructure pressures due to unrestrained immigration, and none of it will be solved before the election. Except by making more and more announcements.

They will hope the electorate is going to elect them on promises alone.

“Details of how the first tranche of that money will be invested will be laid out in the Budget” Mr Joyce says. “But in anyone’s language, this is a very big capital spend over the next four years.

The majority will go onto Auckland’s rail loop, the already committed extensions of State Highway one, Kaikoura’s quake repairs and a number of local ‘bribes’ that will get MPs over the line as long as their voters are going to take an announcement as something that will happen “soon”.

This is mostly just adding up what is already committed to Phil Goff and to Kaikoura and padding it out a bit and then making it look like a big number. I suspect that the electorate would like to look at that $11b and see some of it spent elsewhere, like health and education.