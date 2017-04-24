ACT criticises National for spending $53M on Middle East trade show

Bragging about how much money is spent follows reminding voters of all the announcements they have made on issues that just don’t get solved. But this Dubai expo spending is no surprise to observers of MFAT and its love affair with Islamist markets.

A centre-right Government shouldn’t boast about throwing $53 million at a Dubai business expo, says ACT Leader David Seymour. “National are looking like Labour lite, throwing money around like they’ve forgotten it belongs to the taxpayer,” says Mr Seymour. “What’s the point in electing a National Government when it spends your money like Labour would, and then boasts about it? This is wasteful and unfair corporate welfare that will disproportionately benefit politically-connected businesses. “In the internet age, New Zealand businesses are perfectly capable of promoting themselves. The average business would be far better off if this funding was simply used to cut the company tax rate. “This is two flag referendums’ worth of spending, and it’s an insult to everyday taxpayers. For example, a single aged care worker would have to work for almost 9000 years to pay enough tax to fund this expo, and that’s only after they get their pay increased to $19 an hour. “ACT is the only party that will ensure taxpayer money is spent wisely, and the wisest spender of all is the taxpayer who earned it.”

David Seymour is generous labelling the current government as centre-right. Especially as it back-stabbed Israel to curry favour with its new friends in the Middle East.

And all of this is happening and being committed to in Murray McCully’s last few months at the top. Although we should spread the love around: Simon Bridges and Todd McClay are up to their armpits in appeasing markets that think women are second class human beings. But hey, anything for a dollar.

Does this country have any principles it won’t sell for an export dollar? Does National?

– David Seymour