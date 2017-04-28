Act picks up Nats fundraising gig, Bill was the “entertainment”

Bill English lost big donors after his support for McCully’s UNSC2334 disgrace, and now he has lost Tony Astle as a fundraiser.

Instead of raising cash for his own party Bill is now helping Act raise money.

Prime Minister Bill English has helped swell the Act Party’s election year war chest by about $70,000 at a fundraiser held at one of John Key’s favourite restaurants. The event at Antoine’s in Auckland’s Parnell was attended by about 20 people last night, and English was the special guest. Antoine’s, opened in 1973 and a mainstay of Auckland’s fine-dining scene, has previously hosted fundraisers for the National Party. Key regularly dines there in a personal capacity as well. Act leader David Seymour said Tony Astle, Antoine’s owner and executive chef, offered to host the fundraiser. “I’ve got to know Tony, he is one of the more colourful characters in the Epsom community and he is also just a great guy, a legend for the restaurant business he has built up over 40 years and he basically just said, ‘look, I’ve done this for John Key in the past, but I want to help you’. “It was great. No matter who the Prime Minister is, having them there always raises the profile of an event and makes people more interested in coming along. It helped us raise some good money; everyone is trying to raise money at this time. And people were pretty impressed with Bill.”

Stop greasing up to Bill, Seymour.

Let’s face it, Bill English has never been able to raise money. Back in 2002 when people learned Bill English was the guest they turned down fundraisers all the time.

I’ll bet the Act party was able to raise so much cash because Seymour told the donors that unless they crossed certain thresholds then Bill would speak for another 10 minutes…and another 10 minutes and so on until they raised their target. Basically they coughed up so Bill would sit down.

On the plus side Act have raised half of Labour’s fundraising in one event.

Oh how Labour must miss their millionaire pals and rich people with chinky sounding names that they’ve screwed over.

