What are you doing on the afternoon of Anzac Day? #serveforNZ

I caught someone from the Christchurch Student Volunteer Army on the radio a few days ago. The Army kicked in after the earthquakes and assisted in the community clearing up liquefaction sand, tidying up rubble and securing damaged walls and small structures in the community.

But they haven’t gone away.

Serve for New Zealand is encouraging you to give an hour of your time to your community on (or before) Anzac Day! We’re asking you to pledge time to a project or neighbourly activity, to help up honour the kiwi spirit of service. In 2016, Serve for New Zealand had over 6,600 volunteer hours pledged by 4,400 induviduals all over New Zealand: be a part of this nationwide effort in 2017! This is the perfect opportunity for your business, school or community organisation. There will be a number of projects happening nationwide, or you can complete your own volunteering project anytime that suits you. Serve for New Zealand is a collaboration with SVA, the RSA, UC as a gift from the SVA to commemorate the RSA on their 100th birthday and as a legacy project for the SVA.

If you weren’t involved last year, perhaps you put something back into your local community this time?

You don’t need to sign up to do something locally. I walk the dog along a waterway and have noticed the slow increase of small bits of rubbish accumulating. You know, bottle tops, drinking straws and the odd can or plastic bottle. I made a decision to just grab a rubbish bag and with my boys clear it all up during a walk.

Feel free to join me and the rest of the right wing hate mongers in making our world a better place. That’s before we all go home and eat babies for afternoon tea, of course.

Check the Serve NZ web site for more information.

– Pete