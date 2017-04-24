Andrew Little fights for Kiwis that have turned their back on the rest of us

Andrew is onto another vote winner

Australia’s new citizenship rules appear to breach the good faith in which an agreement was signed between the two countries last year, Labour leader Andrew Little says.

Little described the Australia immigration changes as “very disappointing” for the hundreds of thousands of expats living across the ditch, especially as they came in the lead-up to Anzac Day.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced on Thursday that anyone wanting citizenship must have been a permanent resident for four years – up from one year.

It has left some Kiwi expats fuming because it comes just two months before a new pathway to citizenship is made available for New Zealanders who arrived in the country after immigration rules were tightened in 2001.

Under a deal struck between Turnbull and former Prime Minister John Key last year, New Zealanders who earned more than A$53,000 for five consecutive years could apply for permanent residency and, a year later, citizenship.

They will now have to wait at least another three years, meaning some expats will have spent 10 years in Australia before they can become citizens.

Little said today that the citizenship pathway signed off last year was a “vital” agreement between the two countries.

“If that has now been effectively scuttled, or more obstacles put in the way, it would seem to be a breach of the good faith in which John Key at least entered that agreement with Malcolm Turnbull.