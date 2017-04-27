Andrew Little’s second stab at fixing immigration

Latest figures showing another record year for immigration underlines the need for an urgent rethink on how this country can continue to absorb so many people, says Labour Leader Andrew Little.
“New Zealand needs immigrants and is all the better for the skills and rich culture they bring. But now, more than ever, we need to pause and rethink our current settings. We need to ensure the people arriving have the skills we need and that our cities can cope with any increase in numbers.”
Over the March year nearly 72,000 more people settled in New Zealand according to Statistics New Zealand.
“Nearly half – 35,772 – decided to live in Auckland putting the city under even more pressure. That’s 4,500 more people than for the same period the year before and equates to demand for about 12,000 homes alone. Auckland only built around 7,000 homes last year.
“National has failed miserably to manage this. They have failed to provide the houses and other vital infrastructure that the expanding population needs.
“We can’t continue to bring so many people into our biggest city which is already suffering from traffic congestion, overcrowded schools and soaring house prices.
“We know many businesses agree. The latest MYOB survey shows 43 per cent of small and medium-sized businesses want immigration tightened.
“Labour will reduce immigration numbers, better match migrants with the skills our industries need, accelerate investment in vital infrastructure and build the houses that a growing population needs.
Labour will reduce immigration numbers. How? Exactly?
Whaleoil readers are looking for parties that are tough on immigration, but so far, all the main parties have been waffling around the edges.
It’s pretty simple to understand that if we add 60,000-70,000 people every year without also adding houses for them to live in, hospitals for them to go to and schools for their children to learn in, we’re eventually out of spare capacity.
And that’s not even touching on the quality of immigrants we allow to come here. One of the most basic requirements will be a clear and open willingness to integrate to our way of life. Not a single party has stood up and pointed at the problems that Islamification has caused in other western countries and using that as the basis of a policy to ensure the same will not happen here.
Ever.
