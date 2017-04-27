Another registered teacher banned for rooting the kids

We are constantly told by the teacher unions and by the Labour party that teacher registration is designed to protect the kids.

But, yet again we find another dodgy teacher has been rooting the kids that registration was supposed to protect.

A college deputy principal has been struck off the teachers register after using a mentoring programme to seduce a Year 13 girl. Wayne Allan Frewen, kept up a sexual relationship with the girl after she left the college, then dumped her when he started a relationship with a new partner with whom he now has a 14-month-old daughter. The girl told the Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal that she was “now on antidepressants to help with my suicidal thoughts”. “I was depressed and so confused and always knew the friendship was inappropriate but I trusted Mr Frewen, as he was supposed to be my mentor,” she said in a written submission. “The way I was tossed aside and stripped of my innocence and respect has resulted in so much pain and serious mental issues for me that I can only hope to grow from.” The name of the college has been suppressed to protect the girl, but the tribunal refused Frewen’s request to suppress his name because “it was important for members of the public to be aware of the respondent’s conduct in the future and in his new occupation”. Frewen was aged 39 to 40 at the time of the affair and was married with a daughter. He resigned after the girl’s mother discovered the affair and is now an on-site property manager for a holiday accommodation business in a tourist area.

I’m glad to see all my campaigning against name suppression has had some effect.

The thing is though, this ratbag has basically got off scot free. He is no longer teaching anymore and therefore this sanction is somewhat meaningless.

-NZ Herald