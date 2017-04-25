ANZAC Day – General Debate

I am a staunch supporter of our armed forces, both current and past.

ANZAC Day is observed solemnly.

As a result, there will be no non-ANZAC-related posts until midday.

Feel free to use this General Debate thread to share your ANZAC stories, be that direct or indirect. Be they about your own family, or someone you know or knew.

They went with songs to the battle, they were young.

Straight of limb, true of eyes, steady and aglow.

They were staunch to the end against odds uncounted,

They fell with their faces to the foe.

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning,

We will remember them.