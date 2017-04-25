ANZAC Day – For Skippy

I made this video some time ago for Skippy, my father-in-law.
Some of the photos in the video were taken by him at Nui Dat.
He was an Aussie serving with the NZ Army…he trained at Puckapunyal, Canungra and Singleton…many of the places mentioned in this song he has been to.
Since you’re here … we’ve got a favour to ask. Advertising revenues across media are falling fast. And unlike other news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our work available to everyone. Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil. Your contribution helps us survive in a hostile market.