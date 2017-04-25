ANZAC Day – True unsung heroes

Wyn Fountain served as a Welfare Officer in the Middle East and Europe and was away for over 4 years. Later he ran a very successful business in NZ and, with wife Shirley, grew a great family.
At 90 years old (in this clip) he brought history alive.
Since you’re here … we’ve got a favour to ask. Advertising revenues across media are falling fast. And unlike other news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our work available to everyone. Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil. Your contribution helps us survive in a hostile market.