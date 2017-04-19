Auckland Council worries about “ethical investments” and climate change

As a rate payer do you want your council putting ratepayer money into so-called “ethical investments” (surely a code word for poorly performing investments) or do you want them focusing on core business such as rubbish collection, stormwater drains, footpath maintenance and berms? Do you think that the Councillors are elected to be climate change activists worried about our pacific island neighbours or to focus on the needs of ratepayers?

Auckland Council seems to think that they were elected to be environmental activists and to follow the wishes of activist groups like Climate Group 350 Aotearoa. They have removed the council’s investments from coal, oil and gas companies (which I am sure are highly performing investments that provide an excellent return.) They seem to have no concern about their duty of fiscal responsibility to the rate payers and are content to swap profit for the emotional goodies of feel good virtue signalling. When did councils stop being businesses and start becoming activist organisations?

Auckland Council has voted to withdraw all investments in companies that produce and extract coal, oil and gas. Members of its finance and performance committee yesterday agreed to change the council’s responsible investment policy. Investment in a number of activities and industries, including in the manufacturing or development of weapons, tobacco, production of fossil fuels, will be excluded under the revised policy. Investment managers will also be roped in to monitor and screen council exposure to companies selling high-sugar low-nutrient products.

Not content with becoming environmental activists they are now going down the route of attacking “Big Sugar.” Any doubt that the Auckland council are using their rate payer funded salaries to pursue their own individual activist hobby horses is removed with this incredible development. Where is the focus on core business? Since when was it okay to take a rate payer funded salary to fund activism?

A further review of the Diversified Financial Asset Portfolio as a whole will also be undertaken and a report is expected back to the committee by June. Committee chair Councillor Ross Clow welcomed the decision.

“This is an issue that many people, including those round the council table, feel very strongly about,” he said. “It has been clear for some time that our policy should meet certain ethical standards and changing the policy to exclude investments in some areas is a good outcome for all.” Clow said the council had already been increasing the divestment of the portfolio over the past two years, and with only about $130 million left, it was right to review the value of the portfolio. Climate group 350 Aotearoa said it was delighted at the result of the vote, which would see the council pull all $15 million of its current investments out of the industries.

“This has been a massive win for climate justice and environmental health,” said Niamh O’Flynn, Executive Director of 350 Aotearoa. “We have been campaigning for years now to get the council to behave consistently with its environmental commitments and values.” …”It is really important that we show our Pacific Island neighbours that we stand with them and will not support the industry that is destroying their nations. “Auckland now stands with Dunedin, Sydney, Melbourne and other cities in the region against the financing of climate change.” – NZ Herald