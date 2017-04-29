Austrian president has a shocking solution to Islamophobia

It is bad enough that Saudi Arabia has been elected to the UN Women’s rights commission and that Western Feminists are led on marches by Islamic FGM (female genital mutilation) deniers and promoters of Sharia law like Linda Sarsour but with leaders like the Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen in power western, women’s rights are doomed.

The Austrian President’s speech started with promise but by the end he had performed a startling backflip.

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen while speaking to students started his speech by saying that he believes it is “every woman’s right to wear whatever she likes.” This was not a surprising statement from a man who believes in the existence of Islamophobia as his statement covers both western women being free to wear a bikini and Muslim women being forced choosing to wear a burka, niqab or hijab.

He went on to describe what he called “rampant Islamophobia” and then shared with his audience his shocking submissive solution to it. His solution was to show solidarity with Muslims by asking all Austrian women to start wearing the hijab!

…referring to discrimination against Muslims in Austria, the leader went on to state that “if this continues… with the widely spreading Islamophobia, the day will come when we have to ask all women to wear a headscarf – all – out of solidarity to those who do it for religious reasons.” -heraldsun.com.au

The word ” asking” is a euphemism if ever I heard one. If Austrian women wanted to dress like Muslim women then they would already be dressing like Muslim women. The Austrian women that do dress like Muslim women dress that way not to show solidarity but because they are Muslim women. His comments make as much sense as wiping out racism by “asking” white people to wear black face and black people to wear white face to experience what it is like for the other skin tone.

Islamophobia is not even real. Discrimination against Muslim people is called discrimination but Islamophobia is a made up word that is used to smear anyone who criticises Islam.