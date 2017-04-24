Why is this bad wog still in the country?

This is disgraceful:

A man who emigrated to New Zealand has been convicted twice for sex offending since his arrival in 2012 – including while on bail – but will not be deported if his record stays clean for the next five years.

Basically immigration officials have decided that there needs to be more victims. He already committed offences whilst on bail so his regard for the law is scant.

The decision by immigration officials has been criticised, particularly as the man did not complete any rehabilitation programmes or offence-related courses in prison. The Herald can reveal that Sultan Ali Abdul Ali Akbari arrived in New Zealand from Afghanistan in October 2012 on a resident visa. In February 2013 Akbari indecently assaulted a woman and was convicted. Then in 2015 he was jailed for two years and one month for five charges of indecent acts on girls aged 8 and 10 and indecently assaulting an 18-year-old. That offending happened while Akbari was on bail awaiting trial on the 2013 charge.

He’s been here for five years, and has spent more than two of those years behind bars…and now the community is at risk for another five years.

At sentencing in the Auckland District Court a pre sentence report stated Akbari’s risk of reoffending was “moderate to high”. “They assess your risk of harm as high – noting in particular an escalation in offending,” said Judge Kevin Glubb, also Akbari showed no remorse. He imposed a sentence of two years and one month in prison, saying the offending was “serious”. In January Akbari, now 58, was granted parole – despite the board finding that a lack of English had resulted in Akbari making “no progress” in prison. He did not complete programmes to address his offending.. Despite that, the board agreed to release Akbari, saying the “support structures wrapped around” the sex offender and plans to keep him “safe from such future allegations arising” were factors likely to ensure he did not reoffend. “We do not see his risk level improving by remaining in prison and are satisfied that it may regarded now as no longer undue,” convener Judge Paul Gittos said. Akbari was released in February with a number of conditions that will remain in place until September including a curfew and not associating with young people unsupervised.

This is ridiculous. If he was in Australia he’d already be back in Wogistan.

To summarise this bad wog has been here for five years, spent more than two of those years in prison, has not been rehabilitated already has at least 3 victims in his wake, he’s a kiddy fiddler, been convicted of sexual assault on an adult as well, and was on bail when he reoffended. Did I mention he is also a Muslim. Clearly he is a risk to society but immigration and a judge has seen fit to basically risk more victims instead of deporting him forthwith.

If ever there was a case for mandatory deportation this is it.

