Bank: The Announcement party’s immigration changes will have no effect

Immigration Minister Michael Woodhouse unveiled proposals to help “control the numbers” of new migrants coming into New Zealand, but economists who monitor migration numbers say the changes will make little or no difference in the short or medium term. Rule changes aiming to give the government greater control over migration will have little or no impact on arrivals, economists at one of New Zealand major banks warn. On Wednesday Statistics New Zealand will release the number of long term arrivals and departures for the year to March 31. The figures are expected to show net migration stayed near or above the record 71,300 recorded in the year to February 28. A long run of record met migration gains – which has New Zealand’s population growing at the fastest pace in 40 years – have led to warnings that New Zealand’s infrastructure is struggling to cope.

Warnings? That’s being gentle.

Woodhouse said the changes would “further control the number” of net migrants coming to New Zealand. After consultation, the new rules were set to come into effect later in 2017, Woodhouse said. But ASB, which has forecast that net migration will stay strong for at least the next three years, has made no changes to its predictions as a result of the announcement. It recently forecast that net migration would stay above 70,000 well into 2018 and stay at around 55,000 by the end of 2019, sending New Zealand’s population to 5 million. ASB economist Daniel Snowden said the changes would make no difference to those coming in to New Zealand in the short term and in the medium and long term the change would be “at the margin.” “We’re getting 128,000-ish arrivals in a 12 month period. Of those, only about a third are coming in on the visas the government is targeting,” Snowden said. “And of those…a good proportion are not going to be affected anyway, and some [who are affected] would have left anyway.” Longer term – in around three years – it was possible that there would be some impact but the degree of change would only be able to be assessed once the changes were in force, Snowden said. “There’s even a possibility that people will be looking at this and speeding up their applications to get in before [the changes],” Snowden said. “It’s not going to change the current picture.”

Next time your kid’s classroom is over-crowded, you’re stuck in traffic, or you’re bumped off the waiting list at the hospital, you might want to remind yourself that this government ignored the signals for years on end. They have neither mitigated immigration, not increased capacity of basic infrastructure.

People with real money to play with, the banks, don’t believe Woodhouse’s “changes” will make any difference, falling in line with all the other commentators.

If you want to have immigration reduced, National is not going to be the party that will do it.

